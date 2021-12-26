Plans for performance by Show Lo draw criticism

By Hua Meng-ching, Wang Chun-chi and Jake Chung / Staff reporters, with staff writer





The Hualien County Government on Friday defended its decision to include singer Show Lo (羅志祥) among the performers at its New Year’s Eve Countdown Party, saying that the artist’s home town should support him.

Lo’s reputation took a hit last year when his former girlfriend Grace Chow (周揚青) posted a statement online accusing him of infidelity, and hosting and attending orgies.

The county government on Dec. 17 said that its six-day New Year’s Eve Countdown events would include a performance by Lo, drawing criticism from the public.

Pop singer Show Lo, top right, is pictured on a poster for the Hualien New Year’s Countdown Party. Photo courtesy of Hualien County Government

Some local parents said that they would not allow their children to attend an event featuring Lo, while some social media users jokingly asked why Taiwanese-American singer Wang Leehom (王力宏) was not invited.

Wang was last week accused of infidelity by his ex-wife, Lee Jing-lei (李靚蕾).

Independent Hualien County Councilor Yang Hua-mei (楊華美) on Thursday said she received complaints from her constituents, who told her that it was inappropriate for the county to feature Lo, “whose morals are in question,” at the New Year’s Eve event.

The county government should impose standards for such events, Yang said, adding that it could “swap out people if the need arises.”

Hualien County Councilor Chuang Chih-tsai (莊枝財) of the Democratic Progressive Party on Friday told the Hualien County Council that his party’s county chapter had received several complaints about the Lo’s inclusion at the event and urged the county government to reconsider.

Hualien County Councilor Lee Chiu-wang (李邱旺) of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) said that people are not saints and that Lo has paid the price for his actions.

He should be given a chance to resume his career, Lee said.

“We must teach our children that they must change after they have made mistakes,” Lee said.

In posters produced by the Hualien Tourism Bureau promoting the six-day event, Lo is listed prominently alongside other singers, including Nick Chou (周湯豪) and Andrew Tan (陳勢安).

The bureau said in a statement that Lo “has arranged to host his comeback concert where it matters the most — his home county.”

Hualien Tourism Bureau Director Chang Chih-hsiang (張志翔) on Friday said that Lo has recognized his mistakes and that the county, being his home, should support his efforts to continue in the entertainment business.

People who attend the events should observe COVID-19 pandemic prevention policies, Chang said, adding that except for water, the events would not allow eating or drinking.