The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) yesterday retracted its motion to force a proposed amendment to the Local Government Act (地方制度法) through to a second reading following opposition protests.
DPP lawmakers had taken turns “guarding” outside the doors to the main chamber of the legislature since Tuesday and rushed in at 7am yesterday to register the amendment to the act on the list of items to discuss.
The DPP had also attempted to use its legislative majority to move the proposed amendment directly to a second reading and bypass committee review.
Photo: CNA
Legislative procedures stipulate that a draft or proposed amendment is to be sent to a committee for review. Once a committee approves it, a proposal moves to a second reading in the legislature, which precedes a third reading, at which only textual changes are made.
Enraged by the DPP lawmakers’ move, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) lawmakers occupied the podium at 10:17am.
New Power Party (NPP) lawmakers criticized the DPP, saying that the proposed changes to the act were to help Hsinchu Mayor Lin Chih-chien (林智堅) sidestep term restrictions and be re-elected as the head of a new municipality if Hsinchu city and county are merged.
Lin has been Hsinchu mayor since Dec. 25, 2014, and is not permitted to seek another term.
However, should the merger take place to form Taiwan’s seventh special municipality — as the DPP has proposed — Lin would be eligible to contest its mayoralty, NPP Legislator Chiu Hsien-chih (邱顯智) said.
Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) shortly before noon announced a recess after the DPP said that the proposed amendment would follow regular legislative procedure.
A motion raised by the KMT, the Taiwan People’s Party and the NPP to have the DPP resubmit its proposal to the legislature’s Procedure Committee was rejected.
Instead, the proposal was sent to the Internal Administration, the Judicial and the Organic Laws and Statutes committees.
In other developments, the legislature yesterday adopted a proposal to send the central government’s budget for next year back to committees for review, having previously opted to move it directly to a second reading.
The DPP proposed that the NT$2.2391 trillion (US$80.72 billion) budget be returned to the committee review stage three days after using its majority to force it through to a second reading, bypassing committee review.
The proposal was adopted without objection by opposition lawmakers.
The decision was in line with the conclusion of interparty negotiations on Thursday, during which the DPP agreed to back down, while the KMT and others in the opposition agreed that the committees would complete their reviews of the budget by Thursday and the bill would clear the legislature no later than Jan. 28.
A decision made during interparty negotiations is binding if it is backed by all caucuses.
The DPP on Tuesday defended its decision to skip committee review, saying that the KMT deliberately held up the process.
However, the move sparked outrage among opposition figures, who said that the decision was unprecedented and accused the DPP of disregarding legislative procedure.
Additional reporting by Chang Cheng-yu and CNA
Three Chinese companies yesterday canceled their partnerships with Taiwanese-American singer-songwriter Wang Leehom (王力宏) after his wife, Lee Jing-lei (李靚蕾), on Friday accused him of having extramarital affairs. On Wednesday, Wang wrote on Facebook that he and his wife of eight years had filed for divorce. “We have different ideas and plans for our future, so we decided to separate. Although we have filed for divorce, we will always be family,” Wang wrote. “I regret not doing enough in our marriage these past few years.” Lee in a lengthy social media post said Wang had been openly having affairs and sex with prostitutes, adding
SHORT NOTICE: Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Joanne Ou said that the embassy in Managua is nearly ready to close, while staff are departing by tomorrow Former Nicaraguan ambassador to Taiwan Mirna Rivera twice refused to meet with Taiwanese officials before the Central American nation cut diplomatic ties, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday, adding that all Taiwanese officials are to exit Nicaragua by tomorrow. Since Nicaragua switched diplomatic recognition to Beijing on Dec. 9, some commentators have accused Taipei of failing to comprehend what was about to happen. However, ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) told a news briefing in Taipei that the ministry had understood related information. Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Alexander Yui (俞大?) on Dec. 3 summoned Rivera and expressed the nation’s serious concerns
CARBON INVESTING: Under the scheme, people can earn carbon credits that they can trade on a market system, but an academic said they might not yield high returns The Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) is considering a carbon-credit scheme to encourage people to replace aging scooters with electric ones, EPA Deputy Minister Tsai Hung-teh (蔡鴻德) said on Friday. The scheme would next year replace the current vehicle subsidy program with a system that rewards people with one carbon credit and NT$2,000 for each electric motorbike they purchase to replace a conventional scooter that is 14 years or older, he said. People would be able to trade their credits on one or more dedicated platforms, Tsai said, adding that the baseline value of a credit would be determined later. The scheme is part
People with cardiovascular disease or any of the “three highs” — high blood pressure, high blood lipids or high blood sugar — should be careful when enjoying a hot spring or hot bath in low temperatures, the Health Promotion Administration (HPA) said. As temperatures dropped yesterday, many people might want to go to a hot spring to warm themselves and relax, but those with cardiovascular disease should consult a doctor first, the HPA said on Saturday, offering six tips for people, especially those with cardiovascular disease or the three highs, to bear in mind when going for a hot bath. People should