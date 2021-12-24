Independent Legislator Freddy Lim (林昶佐) yesterday received the support of a number of Taiwanese independence advocacy groups, which asked voters to reject a push for his recall in a vote next month.
Lim represents Taipei’s Wanhua District (萬華) and is facing a recall vote on Jan. 9.
Lim was accused of siding with the central government rather than standing up for his constituents when a government official seemingly tried to absolve the central health authorities of responsibility for a domestic COVID-19 outbreak that began in May, by saying it originated in Wanhua.
Photo: Liao Chen-huei, Taipei Times
Yesterday’s event in support of Lim was led by the World United Formosans for Independence (WUFI) and the Taiwan New Constitution Foundation, and joined by Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Fan Yun (范雲) and Social Democratic Party Taipei City Councilor Miao Po-ya (苗博雅).
WUFI chairman Chen Nan-tien (陳南天) said there is no other lawmaker like Lim, who “is a staunch advocate of Taiwanese sovereignty and human rights protection,” and “who has deep roots in Taiwan and also extensive links to the international world.”
Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) leaders and lawmakers had initiated a successful recall of former Taiwan Statebuilding Party legislator Chen Po-wei (陳柏惟) in Taichung, Chen Nan-tien said.
Chen Po-wei and Lim were targets “because both are fierce critics of China and have the courage to fight against pro-China forces,” he added.
The recall effort against Lim affects more than one legislative seat, foundation executive director Lin Yi-cheng (林宜正) said.
“The result could determine if our society can maintain the pro-Taiwan energy in fighting against the pro-China forces, and to indicate if Taiwanese have the will to strive to become a recognized country,” he said.
Lim in his address thanked the groups for their support.
He said that since becoming a legislator, he has been advancing Taiwan’s visibility, and has pushed for transitional justice for victims of political persecution and their families.
