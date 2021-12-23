A letter of offer and acceptance (LOA) for US-made Sky Guardian uncrewed drones is expected in March next year, while talks with Washington on a deal for Paladin self-propelled howitzers is ongoing, the Ministry of National Defense said yesterday.
Minister of National Defense Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) made the comments at a meeting of the Legislative Yuan’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee.
Asked by Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Liao Wan-ju (廖婉汝) when the military would receive the LOA for the Atomic General MQ-9B Sky Guardian uncrewed drones, air force Chief of Staff Huang Chih-wei (黃志偉) said the letter was expected in March.
Photo: AFP
KMT Legislator Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) questioned the minister about other arms promised by Washington: M2A2T Abrams tanks, F-16V Block 70 jets, M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, extended-range air-to-ground missiles, ground-launched Harpoon missiles, field information communications systems and Patriot III missile systems.
The ministry had not received LOAs for at least four of the arms deals, Chiang said, adding that delivery could be set back by 10 or more months.
Lee Shih-Chiang (李世強), head of the Ministry of National Defense’s Department of Strategic Planning, said that the ministry had been able to estimate when it would receive the Sky Guardian LOA because the legislature had approved the drone budget for next year.
The ministry received the LOA for the field information communications systems and would move forward with that deal, Lee added.
The LOA for 40 M109A6 Paladin self-propelled howitzers is still under discussion due to disagreements on price and the specifications of precision aiming parts, the ministry said, adding that it expected a swift resolution of the disagreements and to receive the LOA soon.
Three Chinese companies yesterday canceled their partnerships with Taiwanese-American singer-songwriter Wang Leehom (王力宏) after his wife, Lee Jing-lei (李靚蕾), on Friday accused him of having extramarital affairs. On Wednesday, Wang wrote on Facebook that he and his wife of eight years had filed for divorce. “We have different ideas and plans for our future, so we decided to separate. Although we have filed for divorce, we will always be family,” Wang wrote. “I regret not doing enough in our marriage these past few years.” Lee in a lengthy social media post said Wang had been openly having affairs and sex with prostitutes, adding
CARBON INVESTING: Under the scheme, people can earn carbon credits that they can trade on a market system, but an academic said they might not yield high returns The Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) is considering a carbon-credit scheme to encourage people to replace aging scooters with electric ones, EPA Deputy Minister Tsai Hung-teh (蔡鴻德) said on Friday. The scheme would next year replace the current vehicle subsidy program with a system that rewards people with one carbon credit and NT$2,000 for each electric motorbike they purchase to replace a conventional scooter that is 14 years or older, he said. People would be able to trade their credits on one or more dedicated platforms, Tsai said, adding that the baseline value of a credit would be determined later. The scheme is part
People with cardiovascular disease or any of the “three highs” — high blood pressure, high blood lipids or high blood sugar — should be careful when enjoying a hot spring or hot bath in low temperatures, the Health Promotion Administration (HPA) said. As temperatures dropped yesterday, many people might want to go to a hot spring to warm themselves and relax, but those with cardiovascular disease should consult a doctor first, the HPA said on Saturday, offering six tips for people, especially those with cardiovascular disease or the three highs, to bear in mind when going for a hot bath. People should
China is weaponizing pop culture in a bid to influence Taiwanese youth, experts said on Thursday, four days after Chinese officials held a cross-strait street dancing competition and a festival to promote young Taiwan-based Internet vendors. The cross-strait hip-hop dance championship and an Internet entrepreneurship festival were organized by the All-China Youth Federation at the Pingtan Comprehensive Experimental Zone (平潭綜合實驗區) in Fujian Province, China. Fujian provincial officials are courting Taiwanese youth by organizing events involving street dancing, video games, the art and design industries, and young professionals, a source familiar with cross-strait matters said on condition of anonymity. The efforts are based on