The Pingtung District Prosecutors’ Office on Tuesday said it had launched an investigation into sexual assault allegations made on social media against Sakuliu Pavavaljung, a Paiwan artist who received a National Award for Art in 2017.
The announcement came a day after the National Culture and Arts Foundation and the Taipei Fine Arts Museum canceled Pavavaljung’s sponsorships for next year’s Venice Bienniale in Italy and Documenta Fifteen in Kassel, Germany.
On Thursday last week, artist Kuo Yu-ping (郭俞平) wrote on Facebook that a Paiwan cultural icon was being shielded by community leaders from the consequences of raping a 19-year-old protege.
Photo: CNA
Kuo used a pseudonym for the alleged culprit.
The cultural icon lured the young woman to a remote mountain and took away her digital devices before physically overpowering her, Kuo said.
Three days later, a person with the Facebook account name Yueh Lien Yu (余悅廉) wrote that Pavavaljung attempted to assault her 15 years ago on a secluded beach near Taitung County’s Dulan Township (都蘭) and included the MeToo hashtag.
Pingtung District Prosecutors’ Office lead prosecutor Chen Yi-li (陳怡利) said that the allegations against Pavavaljung are being investigated as the 20-year statute of limitation on crimes against sexual autonomy has not yet expired.
A Pingtung County Ligan Police Precinct spokesman said that police are tracking down the alleged victim referred to in Kuo’s post.
No additional information would be provided due to privacy concerns, the spokesman said.
Yu had not lodged a criminal complaint over the alleged rape, but would be contacted as part of the inquiry, they said.
Three Chinese companies yesterday canceled their partnerships with Taiwanese-American singer-songwriter Wang Leehom (王力宏) after his wife, Lee Jing-lei (李靚蕾), on Friday accused him of having extramarital affairs. On Wednesday, Wang wrote on Facebook that he and his wife of eight years had filed for divorce. “We have different ideas and plans for our future, so we decided to separate. Although we have filed for divorce, we will always be family,” Wang wrote. “I regret not doing enough in our marriage these past few years.” Lee in a lengthy social media post said Wang had been openly having affairs and sex with prostitutes, adding
CARBON INVESTING: Under the scheme, people can earn carbon credits that they can trade on a market system, but an academic said they might not yield high returns The Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) is considering a carbon-credit scheme to encourage people to replace aging scooters with electric ones, EPA Deputy Minister Tsai Hung-teh (蔡鴻德) said on Friday. The scheme would next year replace the current vehicle subsidy program with a system that rewards people with one carbon credit and NT$2,000 for each electric motorbike they purchase to replace a conventional scooter that is 14 years or older, he said. People would be able to trade their credits on one or more dedicated platforms, Tsai said, adding that the baseline value of a credit would be determined later. The scheme is part
People with cardiovascular disease or any of the “three highs” — high blood pressure, high blood lipids or high blood sugar — should be careful when enjoying a hot spring or hot bath in low temperatures, the Health Promotion Administration (HPA) said. As temperatures dropped yesterday, many people might want to go to a hot spring to warm themselves and relax, but those with cardiovascular disease should consult a doctor first, the HPA said on Saturday, offering six tips for people, especially those with cardiovascular disease or the three highs, to bear in mind when going for a hot bath. People should
China is weaponizing pop culture in a bid to influence Taiwanese youth, experts said on Thursday, four days after Chinese officials held a cross-strait street dancing competition and a festival to promote young Taiwan-based Internet vendors. The cross-strait hip-hop dance championship and an Internet entrepreneurship festival were organized by the All-China Youth Federation at the Pingtan Comprehensive Experimental Zone (平潭綜合實驗區) in Fujian Province, China. Fujian provincial officials are courting Taiwanese youth by organizing events involving street dancing, video games, the art and design industries, and young professionals, a source familiar with cross-strait matters said on condition of anonymity. The efforts are based on