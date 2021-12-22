A senior South Korean diplomat was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Taipei in protest of Seoul’s last-minute cancelation of a virtual speech that Minister Without Portfolio Audrey Tang (唐鳳) was to make last week.
On Monday, Department of East Asian and Pacific Affairs Deputy Director-General Chang Chun-yu (張均宇) summoned Hong Soon-chang, deputy representative and acting chief of the Korean Mission in Taipei, to lodge an official protest on behalf of the government, ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said.
The mission represents South Korean interests in Taiwan in the absence of official diplomatic ties.
Photo: Lu Yi-hsuan, Taipei Times
As Taiwan’s digital minister, Tang was in September invited to speak virtually to the Global Policy Conference on the Fourth Industrial Revolution in Seoul on Thursday, Ou said.
Tang was one of four speakers to speak at an afternoon session on “Social Innovation” during the one-day event, which had in-person and virtual participants.
Tang’s address, titled “Taiwan’s Digital Social Innovation,” focused on how technology can be used to deal with the climate crisis and infectious diseases, Ou said.
However, just a few hours before the event, the organizers informed Tang that her address had been canceled, Ou said.
The organizers said the decision was made after taking into consideration “various aspects of cross-strait issues,” possibly referring to pressure from Beijing over Tang’s invitation, Ou said, citing an e-mail sent to Tang’s office.
The last-minute cancelation was “rude and inappropriate,” Ou said, which was why the ministry summoned Hong.
At the meeting, Hong promised to relay Taiwan’s grievance to his government, Ou added.
Envoy to South Korea Tang Diann-wen (唐殿文) lodged the same protest with the South Korean government in Seoul.
Taiwan, as a sovereign state, can have exchanges with international partners and would do so to enhance its cooperation with other democratic countries, Ou said.
The South Korean Presidential Committee on the Fourth Industrial Revolution, which hosted the conference, says on its Web site that it was set up in 2017 by South Korean President Moon Jae-in.
Three Chinese companies yesterday canceled their partnerships with Taiwanese-American singer-songwriter Wang Leehom (王力宏) after his wife, Lee Jing-lei (李靚蕾), on Friday accused him of having extramarital affairs. On Wednesday, Wang wrote on Facebook that he and his wife of eight years had filed for divorce. “We have different ideas and plans for our future, so we decided to separate. Although we have filed for divorce, we will always be family,” Wang wrote. “I regret not doing enough in our marriage these past few years.” Lee in a lengthy social media post said Wang had been openly having affairs and sex with prostitutes, adding
CARBON INVESTING: Under the scheme, people can earn carbon credits that they can trade on a market system, but an academic said they might not yield high returns The Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) is considering a carbon-credit scheme to encourage people to replace aging scooters with electric ones, EPA Deputy Minister Tsai Hung-teh (蔡鴻德) said on Friday. The scheme would next year replace the current vehicle subsidy program with a system that rewards people with one carbon credit and NT$2,000 for each electric motorbike they purchase to replace a conventional scooter that is 14 years or older, he said. People would be able to trade their credits on one or more dedicated platforms, Tsai said, adding that the baseline value of a credit would be determined later. The scheme is part
MESSAGE TO TAIWANESE: Teenager Zara Rutherford said that her trip has taught her she is capable of more than she thought and that this applies to everyone Zara Rutherford yesterday departed from Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport) after her round-the-world solo flight was delayed by two months due to complicated visa issues and bad weather. The 19-year-old aviator after she landed on Tuesday said that she believes everyone can pursue their dreams and challenge their limits. During an exclusive interview after a 4.5-hour flight from Seoul to Taipei, Rutherford said it had been quite a struggle physically and mentally over the past few weeks while she was stranded in Alaska and Russia from Sept. 29 to Friday. “I knew I had a huge wall to climb over,” said the British-Belgian
PRESENTATION CUT OFF: The US should have learned from ‘decades of a failed engagement policy’ how to handle the situtaion better, Marco Rubio wrote to Biden US Senator Marco Rubio on Tuesday asked US President Joe Biden why Taiwan’s video at the Summit for Democracy was censored and why the nation was underrepresented. Taiwan was represented by Minister Without Portfolio Audrey Tang (唐鳳) and Representative to the US Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) at the summit last week. However, Tang’s presentation at a panel discussion on “countering digital authoritarianism and affirming democratic values” was on Friday interrupted after it showed a map showing Taiwan in a different color than China. Washington was concerned about breaking its “one China” policy and complained to Taipei, which was angry that Tang’s presentation had been