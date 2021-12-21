Create tours around hit dramas: lawmakers

PROMOTING CULTURE: The Indigenous Peoples and Hakka affairs councils can design tours around ‘Seqalu’ and ‘Gold Leaf’ to attract tourists to Aboriginal and Hakka villages

The Council of Indigenous Peoples and the Hakka Affairs Council should take advantage of the popularity of Seqalu: Formosa 1867 (斯卡羅) and Gold Leaf (茶金) — two period dramas produced in Taiwan — to develop more tours to Aboriginal and Hakka villages, lawmakers said yesterday.

Council of Indigenous Peoples Minister Icyang Parod and Hakka Affairs Council Minister Yiong Con-ziin (楊長鎮) were yesterday were invited to a meeting of the legislature’s Internal Administration Committee to brief lawmakers about their plans to promote Aboriginal and Hakka culture.

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) legislators Lu Ming-che (魯明哲) and Lin Wen-rui (林文瑞), as well as Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Chang Hung-lu (張宏陸), said that the two councils should design tours that attract more domestic travelers to visit Aboriginal and Hakka villages given the popularity of the two TV series.

Cast members of the TV drama Seqalu: Formosa 1867 pose on a sand dune in Pingtung County in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of Taipei City University of Science and Technology via CNA

“Gold Leaf has drawn the attention of many young people, and helps promote Hakka culture and language, which is no less effective than commercials and advertisements sponsored by the Hakka Affairs Council,” Lu said.

The two councils should list all the shooting locations and design various cultural tours, Chang said.

Gold Leaf was inspired by the story of Chiang A-hsin (姜阿新), an businessman in Hsinchu County’s predominantly Hakka Beipu Township (北埔), Yiong said.

Most of the shooting locations in Gold Leaf are known for their Hakka communities, including the Dasi Tea Factory in Taoyuan, the Old House of the Siao Family in Pingtung County and the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hsinchu County, he added.

“This week, we will discuss with travel agencies about offering more tours to Hakka villages. We will also ask the township offices of some Hakka villages to see if they have the infrastructure to accommodate tourists,” he said.

Icyang Parod said that council officials have been working with several travel agencies to promote tours to the Aboriginal villages.

Seqalu: Formosa 1867 was adapted from a historical novel by Taiwanese writer Chen Yao-chang (陳耀昌), who developed the story from the Rover Incident in 1867 in the Hengchun Peninsula.