Voters yesterday turned down a proposal to hold referendums alongside national elections, despite it receiving, by a small margin, the most “yes” votes of the four referendum questions.
The official result announced by the Central Election Commission (CEC) last night showed 49 percent in favor and 51 percent not in favor, or 3,951,882 million and 4,120,038 million votes respectively.
The question, proposed by the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT), read: “Do you agree that referendums should be held alongside general elections if a referendum proposal is confirmed less than six months before a general election?”
Photo: Wu Shu-wei, Taipei Times
To pass, the number of “yes” votes needed to surpass the number of “no” votes, and total more than one-quarter of the electorate, or 4.96 million.
Neither threshold was reached, with only 19.93 percent of the total electorate voting in favor.
Opponents of the proposal pointed mainly to a chaotic process in 2018, when 10 referendums were voted on alongside the nine-in-one local elections.
They said the process puts a heavy burden on poll workers and caused confusion at polling locations, as votes were still being cast when counting began.
Opponents also cited voter fatigue caused by long lines and the number of items on the ballot, with some voters spending as long as half an hour in the voting booth to sort through the many, often confusing questions.
KMT supporters blamed administrative negligence for the messy polls rather than their timing, saying that the CEC had failed to address equipment and labor shortages.
They also questioned whether turnout for referendums would suffer if held separately, while rejecting the supposition that people would disregard the election to focus on referendums.
Until yesterday, all referendums were held on the same day as elections.
Another primary argument in favor of the proposal was financial, as the KMT said that holding referendums alongside elections would save taxpayers’ money, although opponents said that more items on the ballot would always require more money, as more poll workers and equipment would be needed.
The KMT also criticized the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) for changing its stance on the issue, as it had previously supported the proposal.
The DPP said it had been forced to advocate holding the two votes at the same time to overcome the extremely high thresholds put on referendums by the KMT.
The DDP said it had changed its stance as the barriers have been lowered, and after seeing the issues that arose in 2018.
Since the referendum did not pass, no similar questions are allowed to be proposed within the next two years.
The Philippines’ tourism attache to Taiwan on Monday said that she hopes a “travel bubble” between Taiwan and the Philippines can be established next year, especially as there is a high rate of vaccination among tourism workers in the Southeast Asian country. “We really look forward to having a bubble, a travel bubble, between Taiwan and the Philippines, at least for example Boracay or Bohol, because our tourism workers are fully vaccinated already,” Philippine Department of Tourism in Taiwan director Hazel Habito Javier said in an interview on the sidelines of a travel industry appreciation dinner in Taipei. “As for the community,
Three Chinese companies yesterday canceled their partnerships with Taiwanese-American singer-songwriter Wang Leehom (王力宏) after his wife, Lee Jing-lei (李靚蕾), on Friday accused him of having extramarital affairs. On Wednesday, Wang wrote on Facebook that he and his wife of eight years had filed for divorce. “We have different ideas and plans for our future, so we decided to separate. Although we have filed for divorce, we will always be family,” Wang wrote. “I regret not doing enough in our marriage these past few years.” Lee in a lengthy social media post said Wang had been openly having affairs and sex with prostitutes, adding
A video feed of a Taiwanese minister was cut during US President Joe Biden’s Summit for Democracy last week, after a map in her slide presentation showed Taiwan in a different color to China. Friday’s slide show by Minister Without Portfolio Audrey Tang (唐鳳) caused consternation among US officials after the map appeared in her video feed for about one minute, sources familiar with the matter said. The sources, who did not want to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter, said the video feed showing Tang was cut during a panel discussion and replaced with audio only — at
GOOD NEWS: Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung said the contacts of the female researcher who tested positive last week are so far all negative Although the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 has been detected in imported cases, Taiwan’s border controls are not to be tightened, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday, adding that a level 2 COVID-19 alert might be lowered after the Lunar New Year holiday. On Saturday, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) reported that the Omicron variant had been identified in three imported cases, travelers from Eswatini, the UK and the US. It was no surprise to find that the Omicron variant had arrived in Taiwan, as the variant has infected many people in many countries, so it would eventually