Three Chinese companies yesterday canceled their partnerships with Taiwanese-American singer-songwriter Wang Leehom (王力宏) after his wife, Lee Jing-lei (李靚蕾), on Friday accused him of having extramarital affairs.
On Wednesday, Wang wrote on Facebook that he and his wife of eight years had filed for divorce.
“We have different ideas and plans for our future, so we decided to separate. Although we have filed for divorce, we will always be family,” Wang wrote. “I regret not doing enough in our marriage these past few years.”
Photo: Wang Wen-lin, Taipei Times
Lee in a lengthy social media post said Wang had been openly having affairs and sex with prostitutes, adding that he had pressured her into accepting a divorce to protect the reputations of the women he was seeing.
Lee also said that members of Wang’s family had emotionally abused her.
Automaker Infiniti’s China subsidiary yesterday said in a statement that it was, “effective immediately, terminating its partnership with Wang.”
Photo: Sean Chao, Taipei Times
The move came just one day after Infiniti said Wang would act as its brand ambassador.
Electronics company Dushulang also said it would terminate its contract with Wang.
Chow Tai Seng Jewelry said that its contract with Wang ended on Nov. 30, and that it would not consider renewing the partnership.
In her post, Lee, a graduate of Princeton and Columbia universities, said Wang pressured her into a life where she eventually chose to give up her career.
She said that when they first met, Wang, then 26, had pursued her even though she was 16 and Lee was in a relationship with another woman.
Wang yesterday arrived in Taiwan from Beijing and did not comment on the accusations before entering mandatory quarantine.
Wang, 45, and Lee were married in the US in November 2013. They have three children.
Wang’s career started when he released his first Mandopop album in Taiwan in 1995. He has since released 15 albums, written and produced songs for others, and acted in several movies.
Wang has won four Golden Melody Awards — Taiwan’s top music awards — two for Best Singer and two for Best Album Producer.
