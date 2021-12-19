The Yangmingshan National Park Headquarters’ “negligent” actions played a part in the unusually high number of wild water buffaloes that have died in the park over the past few years, the Control Yuan said on Friday.
A Control Yuan investigation looked into the mysterious deaths of dozens of water buffaloes on Yangmingshan (陽明山), many of them in the winter last year, and it found that the park headquarters’ response was “rash” and “negligent,” and it “wasted public funds.”
Control Yuan members demanded that the park take corrective action, including on whether to relocate the animals or how to protect them in the winter.
Photo: CNA
Control Yuan member Jao Yung-ching (趙永清) said that from the start of the winter last year through February, 31 wild water buffaloes died in the Qingtiangang (擎天崗) grassland area alone, and 50 died throughout the park, 10 times more than the five that normally die each year.
The water buffaloes were previously managed by the Yangmingshan Ranch, which was affiliated with a local farmers’ association, but after the ranch closed, the remaining unclaimed water buffaloes became feral, he said.
The animals are somewhat of a tourism attraction in the park, but after a visitor was hurt, the headquarters put up a fence to separate the water buffaloes from people.
That move was misguided, because even though the fence followed the path of fences used during the ranch era, the park failed to consider that farmers also cared for the water buffaloes and sheltered them in the winter, Jao said.
After the sudden death of large numbers of wild water buffaloes this year, the park removed the fences on the eastern and southern boundaries of the area, he said.
Building and demolishing those sections of fence cost NT$2.3 million (US$82,793), which Jao called a waste of public funds, adding that the decisionmaking process related to setting up and tearing down the fences was rash and negligent.
Control Yuan member Wang Li-jen (王麗珍) said that park management should protect the natural environment and preserve biodiversity, and that putting up a barbed wire fence was inconsistent with those goals.
If the park headquarters believed its decision to put up the fence was correct, it should not have had to tear it down, she said.
The Control Yuan members said the incident made clear that the park headquarters was unaware that the health of the animals was directly related to climate and habitat conditions.
They asked the office to consider the purpose of a national park as well as animal welfare and the park’s landscape in studying whether the wild water buffaloes should remain in the park or be relocated, and how to help the animals when temperatures fall in the winter.
They also suggested that the park headquarters better educate visitors on not approaching wild animals.
In response, the park headquarters said several of the measures suggested have already been taken, including setting up food stations for the animals last month and working with veterinarians to provide medical rescue services, as well as putting up railings on more popular trails to keep visitors from approaching wild water buffaloes.
The Philippines’ tourism attache to Taiwan on Monday said that she hopes a “travel bubble” between Taiwan and the Philippines can be established next year, especially as there is a high rate of vaccination among tourism workers in the Southeast Asian country. “We really look forward to having a bubble, a travel bubble, between Taiwan and the Philippines, at least for example Boracay or Bohol, because our tourism workers are fully vaccinated already,” Philippine Department of Tourism in Taiwan director Hazel Habito Javier said in an interview on the sidelines of a travel industry appreciation dinner in Taipei. “As for the community,
Three Chinese companies yesterday canceled their partnerships with Taiwanese-American singer-songwriter Wang Leehom (王力宏) after his wife, Lee Jing-lei (李靚蕾), on Friday accused him of having extramarital affairs. On Wednesday, Wang wrote on Facebook that he and his wife of eight years had filed for divorce. “We have different ideas and plans for our future, so we decided to separate. Although we have filed for divorce, we will always be family,” Wang wrote. “I regret not doing enough in our marriage these past few years.” Lee in a lengthy social media post said Wang had been openly having affairs and sex with prostitutes, adding
A video feed of a Taiwanese minister was cut during US President Joe Biden’s Summit for Democracy last week, after a map in her slide presentation showed Taiwan in a different color to China. Friday’s slide show by Minister Without Portfolio Audrey Tang (唐鳳) caused consternation among US officials after the map appeared in her video feed for about one minute, sources familiar with the matter said. The sources, who did not want to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter, said the video feed showing Tang was cut during a panel discussion and replaced with audio only — at
GOOD NEWS: Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung said the contacts of the female researcher who tested positive last week are so far all negative Although the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 has been detected in imported cases, Taiwan’s border controls are not to be tightened, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday, adding that a level 2 COVID-19 alert might be lowered after the Lunar New Year holiday. On Saturday, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) reported that the Omicron variant had been identified in three imported cases, travelers from Eswatini, the UK and the US. It was no surprise to find that the Omicron variant had arrived in Taiwan, as the variant has infected many people in many countries, so it would eventually