France must take bolder action to support Taiwan’s democracy without fearing potential sanctions by China, and Paris upholds freedom of navigation in the Asia-Pacific region, French lawmakers said in Taipei yesterday.
The lawmakers, part of a parliamentary delegation visiting Taiwan from Wednesday to tomorrow, made the remarks at a news conference at the Marriott Taipei.
The delegation is led by Francois de Rugy, chairman of the French National Assembly’s France-Taiwan Parliamentary Friendship Group.
Photo: Cheng I-hwa, Reuters
This is his second trip to Taiwan after a meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) in 2016.
It is notable that Taiwan has faced increasing threats over the past five-and-a-half years, while the Taiwan Strait’s importance for the world is also rising, De Rugy said in French.
Taiwan’s role on the global stage should be boosted, he said, citing the assembly’s passage of a resolution last month in support of Taiwan’s participation in international forums.
The delegation’s visit is an expression of support for the “status quo,” and peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, De Rugy said.
“We condemn any coercive actions,” he said.
France should take the lead among European countries to support Taiwan, especially when Taiwan, a progressive democracy, is facing direct security threats, French Member of Parliament Frederique Dumas said.
We are from a country that cherishes democracy and freedom, and has in its history renowned thinkers and writers such as Jean-Jacques Rousseau and Montesquieu, Dumas said.
Asked about Beijing’s bullying of Lithuania, Dumas cited Tsai’s remarks, saying that people should not be afraid of Chinese pressure.
Australia is also facing trade sanctions by China, but it did not bow to the pressure, she said.
France must not fear potential Chinese sanctions because it supports fellow democracies, Dumas said.
French Member of Parliament Jean-Luc Reitzer said that his political party, The Republicans, used to have closer ties with China and that former French president Charles de Gaulle in 1964 was the first Western leader to establish ties with Beijing.
“I do not visit Taiwan out of animosity against China,” Reitzer said in French, but added that he has principles.
He supports Taiwan’s democracy and maintains that people should have the right to determine their own destiny, Reitzer said.
“We also uphold freedom of navigation in the Asia-Pacific region,” which is vital to France’s economic exchanges with other countries, he said, adding that French Pacific territory New Caledonia has voted to remain part of France.
The lawmakers were asked to share France’s experience balancing power supply and environmental protection.
The situation varies from country to country, French Member of Parliament Jean-Louis Bricout said. European countries can be mutually supportive in power supply, while Taiwan as an island faces different conditions.
Nonetheless, France and Taiwan have the determination to promote energy transition, Bricout said.
France is reducing the ratio of electricity generated from nuclear sources, while increasing generation from renewable sources, which is difficult, but the country hopes to make its power supply “greener” and more balanced among the options, he said.
Taiwan and France should deepen cooperation in hydrogen power and energy storage technologies, he said.
