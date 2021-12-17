Director-general Yen Tzu-chieh (顏子傑) of Taoyuan City Government Secretariat stated that it was a privilege for the city to co-organize the Resilient Cities Forum with the Taiwan-Asia Exchange Foundation (TAEF). “This is TAEF’s first international dialogue after its Yushan Forum and 2021 Open Parliament Forum and the first of its kind that centers around cities,” the director-general said. “Taoyuan invited diplomats to Taiwan, friends from other countries, think tank scholars, and leaders of its sister cities to share their experience in implementing UN SDGs.”
The director-general mentioned that the Resilient Cities Forum features a series of events. A pre-meeting on local governments’ city diplomacy was held a day prior to the main event, in which experts with hands-on international affairs experience from local governments of Keelung, Chiayi, Tainan, and Kaohsiung as well as Dr. Kim Su Han from South Korea’s Incheon Institute and Polish scholar Anna Rudakowska who specializes in city diplomacy exchanged their experience and opinions with one another. Director-general Yen believes that local governments need to share their experience and learn from each other in order to advance city diplomacy.
To elevate Taiwan’s global presence through cities as building blocks, TAEF Executive Director Alan Yang (楊昊) concluded the pre-meeting by suggesting local governments formulate their city diplomacy strategies based on the 5P: Position, People-to-people connection, Pilot project, Practical cooperation, and Platform. (Advertorial)
The Philippines’ tourism attache to Taiwan on Monday said that she hopes a “travel bubble” between Taiwan and the Philippines can be established next year, especially as there is a high rate of vaccination among tourism workers in the Southeast Asian country. “We really look forward to having a bubble, a travel bubble, between Taiwan and the Philippines, at least for example Boracay or Bohol, because our tourism workers are fully vaccinated already,” Philippine Department of Tourism in Taiwan director Hazel Habito Javier said in an interview on the sidelines of a travel industry appreciation dinner in Taipei. “As for the community,
A video feed of a Taiwanese minister was cut during US President Joe Biden’s Summit for Democracy last week, after a map in her slide presentation showed Taiwan in a different color to China. Friday’s slide show by Minister Without Portfolio Audrey Tang (唐鳳) caused consternation among US officials after the map appeared in her video feed for about one minute, sources familiar with the matter said. The sources, who did not want to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter, said the video feed showing Tang was cut during a panel discussion and replaced with audio only — at
GOOD NEWS: Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung said the contacts of the female researcher who tested positive last week are so far all negative Although the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 has been detected in imported cases, Taiwan’s border controls are not to be tightened, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday, adding that a level 2 COVID-19 alert might be lowered after the Lunar New Year holiday. On Saturday, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) reported that the Omicron variant had been identified in three imported cases, travelers from Eswatini, the UK and the US. It was no surprise to find that the Omicron variant had arrived in Taiwan, as the variant has infected many people in many countries, so it would eventually
‘COMMUNITY SAFE’: The samples taken from the researcher, who was bitten by mice, corresponded with those taken from lab rats, but not with earlier Delta cases, it said Taiwan’s latest local COVID-19 case had likely contracted the virus at work at an Academia Sinica laboratory, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The woman, who is in her 20s, worked as a research assistant at the Genomics Research Center in Taipei’s Nangang District (南港) until Friday last week, where tests on mice using the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 are conducted, the center said. The genome of virus samples taken from her and the genome of the virus tested at the lab were found to correspond, it said. The woman, who lives in New Taipei City, is Taiwan’s first domestic case