Resilient Cities Forum: Taoyuan — a leading role in promoting city diplomacy

Director-general Yen Tzu-chieh (顏子傑) of Taoyuan City Government Secretariat stated that it was a privilege for the city to co-organize the Resilient Cities Forum with the Taiwan-Asia Exchange Foundation (TAEF). “This is TAEF’s first international dialogue after its Yushan Forum and 2021 Open Parliament Forum and the first of its kind that centers around cities,” the director-general said. “Taoyuan invited diplomats to Taiwan, friends from other countries, think tank scholars, and leaders of its sister cities to share their experience in implementing UN SDGs.”

The director-general mentioned that the Resilient Cities Forum features a series of events. A pre-meeting on local governments’ city diplomacy was held a day prior to the main event, in which experts with hands-on international affairs experience from local governments of Keelung, Chiayi, Tainan, and Kaohsiung as well as Dr. Kim Su Han from South Korea’s Incheon Institute and Polish scholar Anna Rudakowska who specializes in city diplomacy exchanged their experience and opinions with one another. Director-general Yen believes that local governments need to share their experience and learn from each other in order to advance city diplomacy.

To elevate Taiwan’s global presence through cities as building blocks, TAEF Executive Director Alan Yang (楊昊) concluded the pre-meeting by suggesting local governments formulate their city diplomacy strategies based on the 5P: Position, People-to-people connection, Pilot project, Practical cooperation, and Platform. (Advertorial)