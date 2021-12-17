Taipei’s Wanhua District (萬華) is to be aglow today with the start of the postponed Taipei Lantern Festival, with a two-story-tall dancing lantern in the form of a robot ox to take center stage at the 10-day event.
The 6m installation, which weighs about 100kg and represents the Year of the Ox in the Chinese zodiac, is the first large-scale dancing lantern to be featured at the festival, which runs until Dec. 26, Taipei Deputy Mayor Tsai Ping-kun (蔡炳坤) said yesterday.
The lantern — which has been named “New,” a homonym of niu (牛), the Chinese character for cow and ox — incorporates music, choreography, drama, technology and traditional puppetry, Tsai said.
“It can be described as a dialogue between humanities and technology, as its performance has a story,” he said. “This performance in a way represents Wanhua’s story, because out of those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Wanhua was affected the most.”
Wanhua was an epicenter of a cluster of COVID-19 infections that began in May.
The main lantern signifies new life and encourages people to start anew, Tsai said.
Festival creative director Akibo Lee (李明道) said that the lantern was the collective effort of many experts, including choreographer Wu I-fang (吳義芳), a former dancer with the Cloud Gate Dance Theatre.
The festival’s Web site would have videos and livestreams of events because Taiwan’s borders are closed to international tourists, Lee said.
Previous festivals have had up to 4 million visitors, with more than 3 million last year, despite the pandemic, he said.
The 10-day festival was scheduled to run from Feb. 26 to March 7, but was delayed, as most local governments canceled or postponed their municipal lantern festivals this year due to the COVID-19 situation at the time.
The Philippines’ tourism attache to Taiwan on Monday said that she hopes a “travel bubble” between Taiwan and the Philippines can be established next year, especially as there is a high rate of vaccination among tourism workers in the Southeast Asian country. “We really look forward to having a bubble, a travel bubble, between Taiwan and the Philippines, at least for example Boracay or Bohol, because our tourism workers are fully vaccinated already,” Philippine Department of Tourism in Taiwan director Hazel Habito Javier said in an interview on the sidelines of a travel industry appreciation dinner in Taipei. “As for the community,
A video feed of a Taiwanese minister was cut during US President Joe Biden’s Summit for Democracy last week, after a map in her slide presentation showed Taiwan in a different color to China. Friday’s slide show by Minister Without Portfolio Audrey Tang (唐鳳) caused consternation among US officials after the map appeared in her video feed for about one minute, sources familiar with the matter said. The sources, who did not want to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter, said the video feed showing Tang was cut during a panel discussion and replaced with audio only — at
GOOD NEWS: Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung said the contacts of the female researcher who tested positive last week are so far all negative Although the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 has been detected in imported cases, Taiwan’s border controls are not to be tightened, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday, adding that a level 2 COVID-19 alert might be lowered after the Lunar New Year holiday. On Saturday, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) reported that the Omicron variant had been identified in three imported cases, travelers from Eswatini, the UK and the US. It was no surprise to find that the Omicron variant had arrived in Taiwan, as the variant has infected many people in many countries, so it would eventually
‘COMMUNITY SAFE’: The samples taken from the researcher, who was bitten by mice, corresponded with those taken from lab rats, but not with earlier Delta cases, it said Taiwan’s latest local COVID-19 case had likely contracted the virus at work at an Academia Sinica laboratory, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The woman, who is in her 20s, worked as a research assistant at the Genomics Research Center in Taipei’s Nangang District (南港) until Friday last week, where tests on mice using the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 are conducted, the center said. The genome of virus samples taken from her and the genome of the virus tested at the lab were found to correspond, it said. The woman, who lives in New Taipei City, is Taiwan’s first domestic case