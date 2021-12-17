Taipei’s Wanhua to host lantern show from today

Staff writer, with CNA





Taipei’s Wanhua District (萬華) is to be aglow today with the start of the postponed Taipei Lantern Festival, with a two-story-tall dancing lantern in the form of a robot ox to take center stage at the 10-day event.

The 6m installation, which weighs about 100kg and represents the Year of the Ox in the Chinese zodiac, is the first large-scale dancing lantern to be featured at the festival, which runs until Dec. 26, Taipei Deputy Mayor Tsai Ping-kun (蔡炳坤) said yesterday.

The lantern — which has been named “New,” a homonym of niu (牛), the Chinese character for cow and ox — incorporates music, choreography, drama, technology and traditional puppetry, Tsai said.

“It can be described as a dialogue between humanities and technology, as its performance has a story,” he said. “This performance in a way represents Wanhua’s story, because out of those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Wanhua was affected the most.”

Wanhua was an epicenter of a cluster of COVID-19 infections that began in May.

The main lantern signifies new life and encourages people to start anew, Tsai said.

Festival creative director Akibo Lee (李明道) said that the lantern was the collective effort of many experts, including choreographer Wu I-fang (吳義芳), a former dancer with the Cloud Gate Dance Theatre.

The festival’s Web site would have videos and livestreams of events because Taiwan’s borders are closed to international tourists, Lee said.

Previous festivals have had up to 4 million visitors, with more than 3 million last year, despite the pandemic, he said.

The 10-day festival was scheduled to run from Feb. 26 to March 7, but was delayed, as most local governments canceled or postponed their municipal lantern festivals this year due to the COVID-19 situation at the time.