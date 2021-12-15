A full Chinese invasion of Taiwan with troops landed and ports and airports seized would be very difficult to achieve due to problems China would have in landing and supplying troops, the Ministry of National Defense said in its latest threat assessment.
In a report to lawmakers, the ministry said as China’s transport capacity is limited, it would not be able to land all its forces in one go, and would have to rely on “non-standard” roll-on, roll-off ships that would need to use port facilities and transport aircraft that would need airports.
“However, the nation’s military strongly defends ports and airports, and they will not be easy to occupy in a short time. Landing operations will face extremely high risks,” the ministry said in its report, a copy of which was reviewed by Reuters.
Photo courtesy of the Military News Agency via CNA
China’s logistics face challenges, too, as any landing forces would need to be resupplied with weapons, food and medicine across the Taiwan Strait, it added.
“The nation’s military has the advantage of the Taiwan Strait being a natural moat and can use joint intercept operations, cutting off the communist military’s supplies, severely reducing the combat effectiveness and endurance of the landing forces,” the report said.
China would also need to keep some of its forces in reserve to prevent any foreign forces joining in to help Taiwan and to keep a close watch on other fractious areas of China’s border, such as with India and in the South China Sea, the report said.
“US and Japanese military bases are close to Taiwan, and any Chinese Communist attack would necessarily be closely monitored, plus it would need to reserve forces to prevent foreign military intervention,” it said. “It is difficult to concentrate all its efforts on fighting with Taiwan.”
Experts say that China has other means at its disposal to bring Taiwan to its knees short of a full invasion, including a blockade or targeted missile attacks.
President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) is overseeing a military modernization program to make Taiwan harder to attack, making the military more mobile and providing it with precision weapons such as long-range missiles to take out an attacking force.
The government is planning to spend an extra NT$240 billion (US$8.63 billion) over the next five years mostly on weapons and new warships for the navy.
GOOD NEWS: Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung said the contacts of the female researcher who tested positive last week are so far all negative Although the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 has been detected in imported cases, Taiwan’s border controls are not to be tightened, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday, adding that a level 2 COVID-19 alert might be lowered after the Lunar New Year holiday. On Saturday, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) reported that the Omicron variant had been identified in three imported cases, travelers from Eswatini, the UK and the US. It was no surprise to find that the Omicron variant had arrived in Taiwan, as the variant has infected many people in many countries, so it would eventually
A video feed of a Taiwanese minister was cut during US President Joe Biden’s Summit for Democracy last week, after a map in her slide presentation showed Taiwan in a different color to China. Friday’s slide show by Minister Without Portfolio Audrey Tang (唐鳳) caused consternation among US officials after the map appeared in her video feed for about one minute, sources familiar with the matter said. The sources, who did not want to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter, said the video feed showing Tang was cut during a panel discussion and replaced with audio only — at
‘COMMUNITY SAFE’: The samples taken from the researcher, who was bitten by mice, corresponded with those taken from lab rats, but not with earlier Delta cases, it said Taiwan’s latest local COVID-19 case had likely contracted the virus at work at an Academia Sinica laboratory, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The woman, who is in her 20s, worked as a research assistant at the Genomics Research Center in Taipei’s Nangang District (南港) until Friday last week, where tests on mice using the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 are conducted, the center said. The genome of virus samples taken from her and the genome of the virus tested at the lab were found to correspond, it said. The woman, who lives in New Taipei City, is Taiwan’s first domestic case
Police have stepped up patrols around Taipei American School (TAS) in Taipei’s Shilin District (士林) after a threat was made on Sunday that there would be a shooting on campus. Classes at the school were suspended yesterday in response to the threat, and an additional 30 police officers have been deployed there to beef up security, Shilin Precinct deputy chief Chiang Hsun-kuei (江勛貴) told a news conference yesterday. Chiang said that law enforcement officials are looking into the source of the gun threat after the school reported the incident once it learned of the threat posted on Snapchat Discord, a social media