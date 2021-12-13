The Nicaraguan government on Friday said that it has granted citizenship to a former Taiwanese envoy to the country, one day after it announced the termination of diplomatic relations with Taipei.
Former ambassador to Nicaragua Jaime Wu (吳進木) and his wife, Liu Chun-chiao (劉春嬌), have been granted Nicaraguan citizenship to honor Wu’s 14 years of service in the country and his contributions to enhancing social, economic, technological, educational and cultural development, Nicaragua news agencies quoted a Nicaraguan Ministry of the Interior official as saying.
Wu served two terms as ambassador to Nicaragua — from 2007 to 2011 and from 2017 to this year. He retired last month.
Photo from the Nicaraguan embassy Web site
During his second term, Taiwan became one of Nicaragua’s main commercial partners, the agencies said.
Before his retirement, the Nicaraguan Ministry of Foreign Affairs granted Wu the Jose de Marcoleta Order in the Degree of Grand Cross, the highest distinction the country gives to foreign diplomats.
The reports did not say whether Wu and his wife had accepted the citizenship.
The offer came one day after Nicaragua announced that it has switched diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing.
The country last month re-elected Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega to a fourth consecutive term in office. The election was widely seen as not free and fair.
The termination of diplomatic relations between Taipei and Managua leaves Taiwan with 14 diplomatic allies.
In Taipei, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that as Wu is officially retired from the diplomatic service, it has no comment on his personal life or family matters.
However, the ministry said that Wu, as a high level diplomat who had access to confidential information, is bound by the Classified National Security Information Protection Act (國家機密保護法), which prevents former public servants from disclosing confidential information to any third party.
Wu’s retirement request was granted by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Sept. 28, and he officially left his post on Nov. 17, it said.
Wu was replaced by Ambassador to Nicaragua Ivan Lee (李岳融).
NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom has taken to social media to urge Jeremy Lin (林書豪) to “stand with Taiwan” and stop taking “dirty Chinese Communist Party money.” “Haven’t you had enough of that Dirty Chinese Communist Party money feeding you to stay silent?” Freedom wrote on Facebook and Twitter on Sunday. The 29-year-old Boston Celtics center, who took a new surname when he became a US citizen on Monday last week, urged Lin: “Stand with Taiwan! Stop bowing to money & the Dictatorship.” Lin, a US citizen of Taiwanese descent who last year obtained a Taiwanese passport, has not responded to Freedom. Lin is
Toads are a symbol of prosperity and good fortune in Taiwan, but the unexpected discovery of an invasive species has officials and environmentalists scrambling to contain their spread. With flashlights in hand and shielded by protective gloves, dozens of volunteers from the Taiwan Amphibian Conservation Society worked through the night searching rice fields and vegetable plots for their quarry — the cane toad. There should be no reason for these large and highly toxic amphibians to exist in Caotun (草屯), a township in the foothills of the central mountain range. Cane toads are indigenous to South and Central America, and while they have
HOPE: Wong Chi-huey said an Academia Sinica research center has created a vaccine that has proven in animal trials to protect against various SARS-CoV-2 variants Initial assessments show that existing COVID-19 vaccines are likely to provide a considerable degree of protection against the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, former Academia Sinica president Wong Chi-huey (翁啟惠) said on Monday. Although most Omicron cases are mild, the variant still needs to be watched closely, said Wong, who is also president of the Institute of Biotechnology and Medicine Industry (IBIM). Describing the appearance of the new variant as “worrisome,” he said that more time is needed to understand whether Omicron is more transmissible compared with other variants. There are a small number of severe COVID-19 cases, but it is still not known
‘COMMUNITY SAFE’: The samples taken from the researcher, who was bitten by mice, corresponded with those taken from lab rats, but not with earlier Delta cases, it said Taiwan’s latest local COVID-19 case had likely contracted the virus at work at an Academia Sinica laboratory, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The woman, who is in her 20s, worked as a research assistant at the Genomics Research Center in Taipei’s Nangang District (南港) until Friday last week, where tests on mice using the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 are conducted, the center said. The genome of virus samples taken from her and the genome of the virus tested at the lab were found to correspond, it said. The woman, who lives in New Taipei City, is Taiwan’s first domestic case