Taiwan would never accept Beijing’s “deceptive and insolent” approach to cross-strait relations, the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) said on Saturday in response to accusations at China’s 13th Straits Forum that Taipei is endangering peace in the Taiwan Strait.
Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference Chairman Wang Yang (汪洋), the host of the event held earlier that day in Xiamen, vowed to leave no room for Taiwanese “secessionist activities.”
China “has confidence in achieving the complete unification of the motherland,” Wang said in his opening remarks, adding that the “scientific concept” of “one country, two systems” is the way to peacefully resolve the Taiwan problem.
Photo: Chung Li-hua, Taipei Times
Saying that all Chinese are eagerly awaiting unification, he urged Taiwanese to “stand on the right side of history” and draw a clear line between themselves and “independence forces” by supporting “one China” and the so-called “1992 consensus.”
He blamed Taiwanese authorities for increasing tensions, saying they are “wantonly undermining cross-strait relations and endangering peace in the Taiwan Strait out of partisan self-interest.”
These individuals would “suffer the consequences” when playing with fire, Wang added.
China — not Taiwan — is the one posing a threat to peace in the Taiwan Strait, the MAC said, citing Beijing’s attempts at political coercion and “united front” sabotage.
The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has adopted an erroneous and inflexible strategy toward cross-strait relations and has “trapped itself in a vicious cycle of contradictions,” it said.
Taiwan and the international community have implored Beijing to exercise self-control, it added.
Recent adverse treatment of Taiwan has caused resentment toward China among all parts of Taiwanese society and has only confirmed the unilateral unificationist agenda of the Straits Forum, the council said.
Taiwan supports healthy and orderly interactions that follow established protocol, it said, calling on China to avoid erecting barriers to mutual understanding.
The council also urged Taiwanese to see that the CCP is two-faced and work together to protect the nation’s best interests.
NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom has taken to social media to urge Jeremy Lin (林書豪) to “stand with Taiwan” and stop taking “dirty Chinese Communist Party money.” “Haven’t you had enough of that Dirty Chinese Communist Party money feeding you to stay silent?” Freedom wrote on Facebook and Twitter on Sunday. The 29-year-old Boston Celtics center, who took a new surname when he became a US citizen on Monday last week, urged Lin: “Stand with Taiwan! Stop bowing to money & the Dictatorship.” Lin, a US citizen of Taiwanese descent who last year obtained a Taiwanese passport, has not responded to Freedom. Lin is
Toads are a symbol of prosperity and good fortune in Taiwan, but the unexpected discovery of an invasive species has officials and environmentalists scrambling to contain their spread. With flashlights in hand and shielded by protective gloves, dozens of volunteers from the Taiwan Amphibian Conservation Society worked through the night searching rice fields and vegetable plots for their quarry — the cane toad. There should be no reason for these large and highly toxic amphibians to exist in Caotun (草屯), a township in the foothills of the central mountain range. Cane toads are indigenous to South and Central America, and while they have
HOPE: Wong Chi-huey said an Academia Sinica research center has created a vaccine that has proven in animal trials to protect against various SARS-CoV-2 variants Initial assessments show that existing COVID-19 vaccines are likely to provide a considerable degree of protection against the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, former Academia Sinica president Wong Chi-huey (翁啟惠) said on Monday. Although most Omicron cases are mild, the variant still needs to be watched closely, said Wong, who is also president of the Institute of Biotechnology and Medicine Industry (IBIM). Describing the appearance of the new variant as “worrisome,” he said that more time is needed to understand whether Omicron is more transmissible compared with other variants. There are a small number of severe COVID-19 cases, but it is still not known
‘COMMUNITY SAFE’: The samples taken from the researcher, who was bitten by mice, corresponded with those taken from lab rats, but not with earlier Delta cases, it said Taiwan’s latest local COVID-19 case had likely contracted the virus at work at an Academia Sinica laboratory, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The woman, who is in her 20s, worked as a research assistant at the Genomics Research Center in Taipei’s Nangang District (南港) until Friday last week, where tests on mice using the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 are conducted, the center said. The genome of virus samples taken from her and the genome of the virus tested at the lab were found to correspond, it said. The woman, who lives in New Taipei City, is Taiwan’s first domestic case