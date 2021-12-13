MAC pans calls for unification at Xiamen event

By Chung Li-hua and Kayleigh Madjar / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Taiwan would never accept Beijing’s “deceptive and insolent” approach to cross-strait relations, the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) said on Saturday in response to accusations at China’s 13th Straits Forum that Taipei is endangering peace in the Taiwan Strait.

Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference Chairman Wang Yang (汪洋), the host of the event held earlier that day in Xiamen, vowed to leave no room for Taiwanese “secessionist activities.”

China “has confidence in achieving the complete unification of the motherland,” Wang said in his opening remarks, adding that the “scientific concept” of “one country, two systems” is the way to peacefully resolve the Taiwan problem.

The name and logo of the Mainland Affairs Council are pictured at its headquarters in Taipei in an undated photograph. Photo: Chung Li-hua, Taipei Times

Saying that all Chinese are eagerly awaiting unification, he urged Taiwanese to “stand on the right side of history” and draw a clear line between themselves and “independence forces” by supporting “one China” and the so-called “1992 consensus.”

He blamed Taiwanese authorities for increasing tensions, saying they are “wantonly undermining cross-strait relations and endangering peace in the Taiwan Strait out of partisan self-interest.”

These individuals would “suffer the consequences” when playing with fire, Wang added.

China — not Taiwan — is the one posing a threat to peace in the Taiwan Strait, the MAC said, citing Beijing’s attempts at political coercion and “united front” sabotage.

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has adopted an erroneous and inflexible strategy toward cross-strait relations and has “trapped itself in a vicious cycle of contradictions,” it said.

Taiwan and the international community have implored Beijing to exercise self-control, it added.

Recent adverse treatment of Taiwan has caused resentment toward China among all parts of Taiwanese society and has only confirmed the unilateral unificationist agenda of the Straits Forum, the council said.

Taiwan supports healthy and orderly interactions that follow established protocol, it said, calling on China to avoid erecting barriers to mutual understanding.

The council also urged Taiwanese to see that the CCP is two-faced and work together to protect the nation’s best interests.