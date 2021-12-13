On the final weekend before Saturday’s referendum, heavyweights from both major parties yesterday held events to garner support for their parties’ positions on the referendum questions.
On the ballot would be questions related to banning the importation of pork containing traces of the leanness-enhancing feed additive ractopamine, relocating a natural gas terminal project to protect algal reefs off Taoyuan’s Guanyin District (觀音), restarting construction of the Fourth Nuclear Power Plant in New Taipei City’s Gongliao District (貢寮) and holding referendums alongside elections.
Speaking at the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) event in Tainan, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), who is DPP chairperson, said it was imperative that everyone support the government’s policies at a time of increasing pressure on Taiwan from China.
Photo: Tsai Wen-chu, Taipei Times
Tainan has traditionally had the highest participation rate in referendums, and she hoped residents of the southern city would vote again this year to “protect the heart of Taiwan,” she added.
Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) urged Taiwanese to vote “no” on all four referendum items and admonished the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) for initiating the questions.
“With these four referendums, the KMT is making a mess of Taiwan while cozying up to China. They are going to devastate Taiwan,” he said.
Photo: Tien Yu-hua, Taipei Times
The event was also attended by Vice President William Lai (賴清德), who earlier yesterday appeared at DPP rallies in Miaoli County and Hsinchu City, saying that the outcome of the referendums was of great concern to Taiwan’s economic development and democracy.
The DPP yesterday posted a short video on Facebook and YouTube featuring Keelung Mayor Lin Yu-chang (林右昌), Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) and Hsinchu Mayor Lin Chih-chien (林智堅), who encouraged people to vote “no” on the four items.
Separately yesterday, the KMT held a march in Taipei, calling for the public to vote “yes” on all questions.
KMT supporters and members, including Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫), former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九), and several city mayors and county commissioners gathered at the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall, chanting slogans and waving banners.
New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) and Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) were absent from the event.
In response to media queries, Chu said that both had expressed their full support for the four items.
“Whether in attendance at the event in person or online, the goal of all KMT mayors and commissioners today is to express the will of the people,” he said. “Vote ‘yes’ on all four referendums, so that Taiwan can be even more beautiful.”
After the event, the group marched toward the Presidential Office Building, where it met with participants of the Autumn Struggle, an annual protest organized by labor rights advocates.
The Autumn Struggle demonstrators laid out large banners on Ketegalan Boulevard calling for the protection of algal reefs off Taoyuan and a ban on imported pork containing traces of ractopamine.
Additional reporting by Yang Chun-hui and Tsai Chang-sheng
NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom has taken to social media to urge Jeremy Lin (林書豪) to “stand with Taiwan” and stop taking “dirty Chinese Communist Party money.” “Haven’t you had enough of that Dirty Chinese Communist Party money feeding you to stay silent?” Freedom wrote on Facebook and Twitter on Sunday. The 29-year-old Boston Celtics center, who took a new surname when he became a US citizen on Monday last week, urged Lin: “Stand with Taiwan! Stop bowing to money & the Dictatorship.” Lin, a US citizen of Taiwanese descent who last year obtained a Taiwanese passport, has not responded to Freedom. Lin is
Toads are a symbol of prosperity and good fortune in Taiwan, but the unexpected discovery of an invasive species has officials and environmentalists scrambling to contain their spread. With flashlights in hand and shielded by protective gloves, dozens of volunteers from the Taiwan Amphibian Conservation Society worked through the night searching rice fields and vegetable plots for their quarry — the cane toad. There should be no reason for these large and highly toxic amphibians to exist in Caotun (草屯), a township in the foothills of the central mountain range. Cane toads are indigenous to South and Central America, and while they have
HOPE: Wong Chi-huey said an Academia Sinica research center has created a vaccine that has proven in animal trials to protect against various SARS-CoV-2 variants Initial assessments show that existing COVID-19 vaccines are likely to provide a considerable degree of protection against the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, former Academia Sinica president Wong Chi-huey (翁啟惠) said on Monday. Although most Omicron cases are mild, the variant still needs to be watched closely, said Wong, who is also president of the Institute of Biotechnology and Medicine Industry (IBIM). Describing the appearance of the new variant as “worrisome,” he said that more time is needed to understand whether Omicron is more transmissible compared with other variants. There are a small number of severe COVID-19 cases, but it is still not known
‘COMMUNITY SAFE’: The samples taken from the researcher, who was bitten by mice, corresponded with those taken from lab rats, but not with earlier Delta cases, it said Taiwan’s latest local COVID-19 case had likely contracted the virus at work at an Academia Sinica laboratory, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The woman, who is in her 20s, worked as a research assistant at the Genomics Research Center in Taipei’s Nangang District (南港) until Friday last week, where tests on mice using the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 are conducted, the center said. The genome of virus samples taken from her and the genome of the virus tested at the lab were found to correspond, it said. The woman, who lives in New Taipei City, is Taiwan’s first domestic case