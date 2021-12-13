Hualien deal would use public land for maritime museum

By Wang Chun-chi and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Taiwan International Ports Corp (TIPC) on Saturday said it would soon sign a memorandum of understanding with the Hualien County Government that would allow it to use 7.4 hectares of public land without charge for a national maritime resources museum.

The project would be constructed over the next seven years at a cost of NT$3.29 billion (US$118.61 million), the company said, adding that the museum, the city’s D Park, a fishing harbor and other areas near the Port of Hualien would be integrated into a large recreational zone in a bid to boost tourism.

Sixty-seven businesses have moved into the area and occupy 53 of the 95 hectares of commercial property available, TIPC said.

A model of a national maritime resources museum to be built in Hualien County is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the Port of Hualien, Taiwan International Ports Corp

The development plan involves urban renewal projects, and includes a base of operations for cruises to Taiwan’s outlying islands, it said.

Pier 13, as well as shipping equipment used previously by Taiwan Cement Corp, would be torn down in preparation for the project and to improve safety in the harbor area, it said.

“We were able to secure land for the museum, as we arrived at a consensus with the county over urban renewal plans,” it said.

The 7.4 hectares to be used for the museum would include 5.2 hectares under the administration of the Ministry of Transportation and Communication’s Maritime and Port Bureau, and 2.2 hectares under county administration, TIPC general manager Chen Shao-liang (陳紹良) said.

The company is holding discussions on the plots’ use with the bureau, the county government and the National Academy of Marine Research, it added.

The existing plans places the museum at the center of a large tourism zone that incorporates the Cilaibi Lighthouse, the Four Eight Highlands and the fisheries area, while piers 13 to 16 and the surrounding land would be used by the island cruise boats and creative enterprises, TIPC said.

Next year, work would start on Pier 14, the site of a 50-ping (165m2) facility for the island cruise operations, it said, adding that it hoped to secure NT$30 million for the project from the Forward-looking Infrastructure Development Program.

Construction on the facility is expected to be done by June.