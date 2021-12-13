Taiwan International Ports Corp (TIPC) on Saturday said it would soon sign a memorandum of understanding with the Hualien County Government that would allow it to use 7.4 hectares of public land without charge for a national maritime resources museum.
The project would be constructed over the next seven years at a cost of NT$3.29 billion (US$118.61 million), the company said, adding that the museum, the city’s D Park, a fishing harbor and other areas near the Port of Hualien would be integrated into a large recreational zone in a bid to boost tourism.
Sixty-seven businesses have moved into the area and occupy 53 of the 95 hectares of commercial property available, TIPC said.
Photo courtesy of the Port of Hualien, Taiwan International Ports Corp
The development plan involves urban renewal projects, and includes a base of operations for cruises to Taiwan’s outlying islands, it said.
Pier 13, as well as shipping equipment used previously by Taiwan Cement Corp, would be torn down in preparation for the project and to improve safety in the harbor area, it said.
“We were able to secure land for the museum, as we arrived at a consensus with the county over urban renewal plans,” it said.
The 7.4 hectares to be used for the museum would include 5.2 hectares under the administration of the Ministry of Transportation and Communication’s Maritime and Port Bureau, and 2.2 hectares under county administration, TIPC general manager Chen Shao-liang (陳紹良) said.
The company is holding discussions on the plots’ use with the bureau, the county government and the National Academy of Marine Research, it added.
The existing plans places the museum at the center of a large tourism zone that incorporates the Cilaibi Lighthouse, the Four Eight Highlands and the fisheries area, while piers 13 to 16 and the surrounding land would be used by the island cruise boats and creative enterprises, TIPC said.
Next year, work would start on Pier 14, the site of a 50-ping (165m2) facility for the island cruise operations, it said, adding that it hoped to secure NT$30 million for the project from the Forward-looking Infrastructure Development Program.
Construction on the facility is expected to be done by June.
NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom has taken to social media to urge Jeremy Lin (林書豪) to “stand with Taiwan” and stop taking “dirty Chinese Communist Party money.” “Haven’t you had enough of that Dirty Chinese Communist Party money feeding you to stay silent?” Freedom wrote on Facebook and Twitter on Sunday. The 29-year-old Boston Celtics center, who took a new surname when he became a US citizen on Monday last week, urged Lin: “Stand with Taiwan! Stop bowing to money & the Dictatorship.” Lin, a US citizen of Taiwanese descent who last year obtained a Taiwanese passport, has not responded to Freedom. Lin is
Toads are a symbol of prosperity and good fortune in Taiwan, but the unexpected discovery of an invasive species has officials and environmentalists scrambling to contain their spread. With flashlights in hand and shielded by protective gloves, dozens of volunteers from the Taiwan Amphibian Conservation Society worked through the night searching rice fields and vegetable plots for their quarry — the cane toad. There should be no reason for these large and highly toxic amphibians to exist in Caotun (草屯), a township in the foothills of the central mountain range. Cane toads are indigenous to South and Central America, and while they have
HOPE: Wong Chi-huey said an Academia Sinica research center has created a vaccine that has proven in animal trials to protect against various SARS-CoV-2 variants Initial assessments show that existing COVID-19 vaccines are likely to provide a considerable degree of protection against the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, former Academia Sinica president Wong Chi-huey (翁啟惠) said on Monday. Although most Omicron cases are mild, the variant still needs to be watched closely, said Wong, who is also president of the Institute of Biotechnology and Medicine Industry (IBIM). Describing the appearance of the new variant as “worrisome,” he said that more time is needed to understand whether Omicron is more transmissible compared with other variants. There are a small number of severe COVID-19 cases, but it is still not known
‘COMMUNITY SAFE’: The samples taken from the researcher, who was bitten by mice, corresponded with those taken from lab rats, but not with earlier Delta cases, it said Taiwan’s latest local COVID-19 case had likely contracted the virus at work at an Academia Sinica laboratory, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The woman, who is in her 20s, worked as a research assistant at the Genomics Research Center in Taipei’s Nangang District (南港) until Friday last week, where tests on mice using the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 are conducted, the center said. The genome of virus samples taken from her and the genome of the virus tested at the lab were found to correspond, it said. The woman, who lives in New Taipei City, is Taiwan’s first domestic case