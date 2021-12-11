KMT’s Chu condemns Nicaragua

‘BAD FAITH’: Eric Chu said that Managua’s betrayal of trust has angered Taiwanese, as it has ignored the assistance and support Taiwan has provided over many years

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫) yesterday reiterated his party’s stance to defend the Republic of China and its 23 million people after Nicaragua announced it has switched diplomatic recognition to China.

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega severed ties for the second time early yesterday Taiwan time, with the Central American nation switching diplomatic recognition to China later in the day.

Chu wrote on Facebook that the Nicaraguan government has received a lot of assistance and support from Taiwan, and its betrayal of trust has rightly angered Taiwanese.

Members of the media gather in front of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Taipei yesterday after Nicaragua announced its intention to sever diplomatic ties with Taiwan. Photo: Tien Yu-hua, Taipei Times

“Acting in bad faith, the Nicaraguan government has ignored Taiwan’s long-term assistance and support, which has made people deeply angry,” Chu said.

He urged Taiwanese to be strong, and, more importantly, defend Taiwan’s sovereignty and dignity, as well as their safety and prosperity.

The Chinese Communist Party has been poaching Taiwan’s allies and restricting Taiwan’s access to the international community for a long time, he said, adding that the KMT would “never accept any action that undermines peace in the Taiwan Strait or hurts the feelings of Taiwanese.”

Chu called for both sides of the Taiwan Strait to replace confrontation with dialogue and maliciousness with friendly exchanges.

New Power Party Chairwoman Chen Jiau-hua (陳椒華) said that her party strongly condemned China’s poaching of Taiwan’s allies.

Chen called on like-minded countries to fight against China’s tyranny, adding that her party supports the government and like-minded countries in deepening official and unofficial partnerships.

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), who is also chairman of the Taiwan People’s Party, said that Taiwan’s existence is not predicated on the diplomatic recognition of one or two countries.

“It is not as if Taiwan needs Nicaragua’s recognition to continue to exist,” Ko said.

Regarding fears of other allies being influenced by the latest breaking of ties, former minister of foreign affairs Chen Chien-jen (程建人) said that the possibility of a domino effect was low, because the US gave high-profile support to Taiwan and would likely exert its influence.

As the US opposes China in various levels of government while directly and openly supporting Taiwan’s entry into international organizations, it should therefore be able to exert its influence to stabilize Taiwan’s foreign relations, he said, citing Washington’s action to stabilize the relationship between Taiwan and Honduras.

Additional reporting by CNA