The Forestry Bureau on Wednesday outlined a plan to make Taiwan’s lumber industry at least 5 percent self-sustainable by 2027 by promoting creative consumer products.
The bureau made the announcement at an exhibition showcasing the results of the Taitung Forest District Office’s collaboration with the Sunrise Driftwood Workshop.
Aiming to “recreate the beauty” of native Taiwanese wood, the workshop based in Taitung County’s Taimali Township (太麻里) created furniture using legally and sustainably sourced local lumber.
Three furniture sets for an entrance hall, study and dining room are to be displayed at the Taitung Story Museum until Dec. 30.
The sets were conceptualized by Huang Chun-chieh (黃俊傑), a professor in the Department of Wood Science and Design at National Pingtung University of Science and Technology.
They use local timbers sourced by the office, including Taiwanese red cypress, mahogany and Formosan acacia.
When the government began promoting the use of local materials in 2017, less than 1 percent of the lumber industry was self-sufficient, bureau Director-General Lin Hua-ching (林華慶) said at the opening of the exhibition.
About 4.5 million cubic meters of wood is imported every year, primarily from Southeast Asia, where the material comes from tropical rainforests, Lin said.
To better protect forests and improve the domestic lumber industry, the bureau is aiming to achieve 5 percent self-sufficiency by 2027, he said.
The bureau hopes to achieve this by working with businesses to create products using local wood, thereby increasing their value and giving consumers direct contact with locally sourced materials, he said.
Each product would have a QR code with information on its origin to assure people that they are buying from a legitimate source, he said.
The bureau is to also help local foresters and manufacturers with marketing and developing new products, Lin said, adding that the ultimate goal is to create a sustainable domestic lumber industry.
NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom has taken to social media to urge Jeremy Lin (林書豪) to “stand with Taiwan” and stop taking “dirty Chinese Communist Party money.” “Haven’t you had enough of that Dirty Chinese Communist Party money feeding you to stay silent?” Freedom wrote on Facebook and Twitter on Sunday. The 29-year-old Boston Celtics center, who took a new surname when he became a US citizen on Monday last week, urged Lin: “Stand with Taiwan! Stop bowing to money & the Dictatorship.” Lin, a US citizen of Taiwanese descent who last year obtained a Taiwanese passport, has not responded to Freedom. Lin is
A COVID-19 vaccine trial carried out in Taiwan has found that a combination of the AstraZeneca and the locally developed Medigen vaccines is more effective than two doses of AstraZeneca, the research team said on Saturday. The trial, which was initiated by Chang Gung Memorial Hospital, examined 100 people aged 22 to 62 divided into two groups: One group was vaccinated with two AstraZeneca doses, while the other received a first dose of AstraZeneca and a second dose of Medigen, team leader Chen Chih-jung (陳志榮) said. The geometric mean titers (GMTs) of neutralizing antibodies in the mix-and-match group after 10 days were
Toads are a symbol of prosperity and good fortune in Taiwan, but the unexpected discovery of an invasive species has officials and environmentalists scrambling to contain their spread. With flashlights in hand and shielded by protective gloves, dozens of volunteers from the Taiwan Amphibian Conservation Society worked through the night searching rice fields and vegetable plots for their quarry — the cane toad. There should be no reason for these large and highly toxic amphibians to exist in Caotun (草屯), a township in the foothills of the central mountain range. Cane toads are indigenous to South and Central America, and while they have
MORE STABILITY: China does not recognize same-sex unions, but the Judicial Yuan proposed prioritizing Taiwan’s marriage law if the national laws differ for each partner Same-sex marriages involving a Chinese spouse might soon be recognized, as the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) yesterday said it plans to amend cross-strait regulations to conform with an amendment looking to recognize all international same-sex marriages. Although marriage equality was legalized in 2019, the law only allows for marriages in which both partners are from countries that recognize their union. The Judicial Yuan in January proposed amendments that would recognize all international same-sex marriages involving a Taiwanese national, although the changes, if passed by the legislature, would not cover Chinese partners. To bring cross-strait law in line with the proposed changes and ensure