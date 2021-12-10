DPP makes nationwide push against referendums

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) yesterday held events nationwide urging people to vote against all four questions in the referendum on Saturday next week.

On the ballot are questions related to banning the importation of pork containing traces of the leanness-enhancing additive ractopamine, relocation of a natural gas terminal project to protect algal reefs off Taoyuan’s Guanyin District (觀音), activating the Fourth Nuclear Power Plant in New Taipei City’s Gongliao District (貢寮) and holding referendums alongside elections.

Near roads and streets in cities and counties across Taiwan, DPP members gathered to urge people to vote “no” on the questions.

Separately yesterday, the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) said it would on Sunday march to rally voters to support all four referendum items.

KMT Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫), former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九), and media personality and Broadcasting Corp of China chairman Jaw Shaw-kong (趙少康) are to speak on the referendum questions before the march starts, KMT Culture and Communications Committee deputy director-general Lin Chia-hsing (林家興) said.

The march would start at Taipei’s Liberty Square, before meeting up with other groups participating in the “Autumn Struggle” in front of the Presidential Office on Ketagalan Boulevard, Lin said.

The Autumn Struggle is an annual march organized by labor groups.

The KMT has previously said it would host a rally and “sleepover” at Liberty Square on Friday next week in hopes of bolstering voter turnout.