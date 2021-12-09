Candidates draw ballot numbers for by-election

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter





The Central Election Commission’s (CEC) Taichung branch yesterday held a draw to determine the number each candidate would be assigned on the ballot in the legislative by-election for city’s second electoral district on Jan. 9.

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) nominee Lin Ching-yi (林靜儀) drew No. 4, while Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) nominee Yen Kuan-heng (顏寬恆) drew No. 5.

Taiwan Stock Investors’ Party candidate Chang Chiung-chun (張 ?春) drew No. 1, while two independent candidates, Lin Chin-lien (林金連) and Lee Sheng-han (李昇翰) drew No. 2 and No. 3 respectively.

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Taichung legislative candidate Yen Kuan-heng, center, and his campaign team wave to supporters in Taichung yesterday after an election commission draw assigned him the No. 5 spot on the ballot. Photo: CNA

The winner of the by-election would fill the seat left vacant after former Taiwan Statebuilding Party legislator Chen Po-wei (陳柏惟) was ousted in a recall vote on Oct. 23.

Taichung’s second electoral district encompasses Dadu (大肚), Shalu (沙鹿), Longjing (龍井), Wufong (霧峰) and Wurih (烏日) districts.

Yen was accompanied to the election commission branch by his supporters, including his sister Yen Li-min (顏莉敏), who is deputy council speaker of the Taichung City Council, and other city councilors from the pan-blue camp.

Supporters were also there to cheer for Lin, including Chen Po-wei, former Taichung mayor Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) and DPP city councilors.

Speaking to reporters, Lin Chia-lung urged officials to crack down on alleged vote-buying, and stop illegal betting by underground gambling pools, which have been known to affect the outcome of local elections.

“We call on local residents to look out for these contraventions of election regulations, and to report any illegal activity to the authorities,” he said.

“If we can put a stop to the buying of votes — to money distributed at the neighborhood level — then we are confident that Lin Ching-yi can win this election,” he said.

Yen has fought back against allegations that his campaign provided buffet-style meals at events to “buy votes.”

City councilors had accused him of providing meals that exceeded the free gift limit for campaigns.

Yen told reporters that his DPP opponent participated in a religious celebration in Taichung over the weekend, at which a crowd of more than 1,000 people, including Vice President William Lai (賴清德), allegedly had banquet-style meals.

However, Lin Ching-yi replied that Yen had been mistaken, and that she did not attend the event.

“We hope Yen can get his facts straight. I was not even there,” she added.