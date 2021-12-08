Taiwan denies involvement in Solomons’ unrest

‘ATTEMPTED COUP’: The Solomon Islands prime minister said that Taiwan’s agents were behind a motion to force him to step down from office

Staff writer, with CNA





The government on Monday rejected accusations by Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare that it was involved in last month’s bloody riots in the Pacific nation.

Sogavare on Monday survived a no-confidence motion in parliament, after accusing the Pacific nation’s most populous province, Malaita, of being “Taiwan’s agent,” and anti-government protesters of attempting a coup.

Dozens of buildings were burned and shops looted in the capital, Honiara, with four deaths, after Sogavare refused to speak with protesters who had traveled from Malaita.

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare speaks in an undated photograph. Photo: AFP

confidence motion, had told parliament before the vote that Sogavare was “in the service of a foreign power,” accusing him of using money from China in a national fund to prop up his political strength.

The motion failed, with 15 parliamentarians voting in support, 32 against and two abstaining.

Sogavare, now in his fourth term in office, rejected graft accusations, saying he would not submit to “calls to resign by Taiwan’s agents.”

“The call for me to resign and this motion was made against the backdrop of an illegal attempted coup,” he said, blaming the Malaita provincial government.

Malaita has a history of disputes with Guadalcanal Province, where the central government is located, and opposed Sogavare’s 2019 decision to sever diplomatic relations with Taiwan and switch to China.

Sogavare on Monday defended the diplomatic switch, saying that the decision was made because China was an economic powerhouse, adding that it was unlawful for provinces to engage in diplomatic relations with other countries.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) condemned the accusation raised by Sogavare as “irresponsible,” saying he has wrongfully blamed Taiwan and pro-Taiwan people in his country for the riots.

The riots in the Solomon Islands were due to public dissatisfaction with Sogavare’s poor governance, Ou said.

Ou reiterated Taiwan’s stance in calling for a peaceful and rational resolution of the disputes between the people of the Solomon Islands and their government.

Taiwan urges the Solomon Islands’ central government to listen to its people instead of trying to rule the Pacific nation by copying China’s authoritarian rule, she added.