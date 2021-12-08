NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom has taken to social media to urge Jeremy Lin (林書豪) to “stand with Taiwan” and stop taking “dirty Chinese Communist Party money.”
“Haven’t you had enough of that Dirty Chinese Communist Party money feeding you to stay silent?” Freedom wrote on Facebook and Twitter on Sunday.
The 29-year-old Boston Celtics center, who took a new surname when he became a US citizen on Monday last week, urged Lin: “Stand with Taiwan! Stop bowing to money & the Dictatorship.”
Photo: AP
Lin, a US citizen of Taiwanese descent who last year obtained a Taiwanese passport, has not responded to Freedom.
Lin is one of several foreign players, including a handful from Taiwan, who are on Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) rosters.
For Taiwanese players, it is an opportunity to compete at a higher level and earn more than what they could make in Taiwan.
For Lin, it is a chance to keep his career going. He led the Beijing Ducks to the playoffs in the 2019-2020 season. Lin then joined the US National Basketball Association’s (NBA) G League last season, hoping for another shot with an NBA team that never came.
On Tuesday last week, he resigned with the Beijing Ducks and is likely to start playing when the CBA season resumes later this month.
Lin rose to fame with the New York Knicks in 2012 when he became the first American of Taiwanese descent to play in the NBA and inspired the “Linsanity” craze.
The relationship between sports and China has been an especially thorny issue since Peng Shuai (彭帥), the former world No. 1 doubles tennis star, disappeared from public view for three weeks after early last month alleging on social media that a top Chinese official had sexually assaulted her.
Photographs and videos of Peng have since appeared in Chinese state media, and the International Olympic Committee has held two video calls with her.
However, the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) has decided to suspend its tournaments in China because of its treatment of Peng, saying it doubted that the tennis player was free and that “none of this is acceptable.”
Unlike the WTA, the men’s Association of Tennis Professionals has not suspended its China events, and the Winter Olympics look set to go ahead on Feb. 4, despite the US announcing a diplomatic boycott of the event.
Freedom, who has been outspoken against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, whom he considers a dictator, has recently begun to criticize the Chinese government and its human rights abuses against Tibetans, Uighurs, and Hong Kongers.
Earlier this month, he took on NBA superstar LeBron James, saying that he was putting “money over morals” with regards to China.
James replied that Freedom was “definitely not someone I would give my energy to.”
US sports journalist Jemele Hill said in an article in The Atlantic that Freedom has also been delivering mixed messages.
When asked on Tucker Carlson Tonight if he was more grateful for his US citizenship than some of his teammates, Freedom said they should feel blessed and “should just keep their mouth shut and stop criticizing the greatest nation in the world,” and focus on their freedoms, human rights and democracy, Hill said.
The boyfriend of Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Kao Chia-yu (高嘉瑜) was yesterday questioned by prosecutors after Kao on Tuesday reported that he had abused her. Raphael Lin (林秉樞) was taken in for questioning at the Grand Forward Hotel in New Taipei City’s Banciao District (板橋) yesterday morning, and police confiscated his mobile phone, iPad and a data storage device, prosecutors said, adding that they have applied to place Lin in judicial detention. Lin, who does not reside at his registered address, might attempt to flee or tamper with evidence, they said, adding that he has allegedly threatened victims in earlier abuse cases
PAST CATCHING UP: Raphael Lin was last year convicted of intimidating his girlfriend at the time, and in 2015 allegedly confined his parents and assaulted his mother Doctoral student and media commentator Raphael Lin (林秉樞) is in detention and has had his communication rights limited after he was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly subjecting Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Kao Chia-yu (高嘉瑜) to two days of violence in a hotel room, the New Taipei District Court said yesterday. The New Taipei City Prosecutors’ Office had filed a request to detain Lin — who was Kao’s boyfriend at the time of the incident — with the court approving the request early yesterday. The prosecutors’ office said that it is likely to charge Lin with seven offenses: assault causing bodily harm, violating
A COVID-19 vaccine trial carried out in Taiwan has found that a combination of the AstraZeneca and the locally developed Medigen vaccines is more effective than two doses of AstraZeneca, the research team said on Saturday. The trial, which was initiated by Chang Gung Memorial Hospital, examined 100 people aged 22 to 62 divided into two groups: One group was vaccinated with two AstraZeneca doses, while the other received a first dose of AstraZeneca and a second dose of Medigen, team leader Chen Chih-jung (陳志榮) said. The geometric mean titers (GMTs) of neutralizing antibodies in the mix-and-match group after 10 days were
DEMOCRATIC VALUES: The premier of Malaita said formal recognition is likely if the prime minister is ousted after last month’s China-related violence The head of the most populous province in the Solomon Islands said the country would likely switch diplomatic ties back to Taiwan if the prime minister is ousted from his post following next week’s no-confidence vote, after looting and violent protests shook the capital city last month. Malaita Premier Daniel Suidani yesterday said he thinks that the Solomon Islands should partner with Taiwan because they share democratic values. Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare angered many in 2019, particularly leaders of Malaita, when he cut the country’s diplomatic ties with Taiwan to recognize China instead. Suidani said the switch was done without