The Ministry of Education plans to upgrade the Test of Chinese as a Foreign Language (TOCFL) by reviewing and improving the database of test questions before launching a new version — TOCFL 2.0 — in 2023.
The TOCFL is a proficiency test for non-native speakers of Chinese that categorizes language proficiency into four bands and eight levels, the ministry said yesterday.
The levels were based on those used in the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages and those used by the American Council on the Teaching of Foreign Languages, the ministry said.
Photo courtesy of National Taiwan Normal University
The ministry said that from 2013 to last year, it sought to make Chinese-language education a major export of Taiwan.
The National Academy for Educational Research developed the Taiwan Benchmarks for the Chinese Language, which lay out the Chinese characters, words and grammar points to be mastered at each proficiency level, while the ministry developed a portal that integrated the benchmarks with the Corpus of Contemporary Taiwanese Mandarin, it said.
Building on the corpus, the government-funded Steering Committee for the Test of Proficiency-Huayu is to review the existing database of test questions and improve their quality, it said.
The new version would be learner-centered and expand on the first version’s computerized adaptive testing, immediately assessing test takers and offering them questions that pinpoint their abilities, it added.
The ministry said that it would continue to seek official recognition for the test in other countries, lobby for its use as proof of Chinese-language proficiency for new employment, increase the number of overseas TOCFL centers and encourage test takers who achieve a certain level of proficiency to study in Taiwan.
The ministry’s promotion of Chinese-language education partly relies on Taiwanese teachers who teach Chinese in other countries.
Hung I-chiao (洪亦喬), 31, teaches Chinese at Pennsylvania State University in the US.
In August, Hung — who was working on a doctorate in the Department of Chinese as a Second Language at National Taiwan Normal University, which has a cooperative program with Penn State — volunteered to teach Chinese in the US.
Regular US students and overseas Chinese take Chinese-language classes for at least five hours per week over three semesters, she said.
Many students in the US begin learning Chinese because of movies or comedies, but another strong motivation is career development, as many students have noticed how many Chinese speakers there are around the world, Hung added.
She said that she also promotes the TOCFL, and that many Penn State students have registered for the test this semester.
The boyfriend of Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Kao Chia-yu (高嘉瑜) was yesterday questioned by prosecutors after Kao on Tuesday reported that he had abused her. Raphael Lin (林秉樞) was taken in for questioning at the Grand Forward Hotel in New Taipei City’s Banciao District (板橋) yesterday morning, and police confiscated his mobile phone, iPad and a data storage device, prosecutors said, adding that they have applied to place Lin in judicial detention. Lin, who does not reside at his registered address, might attempt to flee or tamper with evidence, they said, adding that he has allegedly threatened victims in earlier abuse cases
PAST CATCHING UP: Raphael Lin was last year convicted of intimidating his girlfriend at the time, and in 2015 allegedly confined his parents and assaulted his mother Doctoral student and media commentator Raphael Lin (林秉樞) is in detention and has had his communication rights limited after he was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly subjecting Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Kao Chia-yu (高嘉瑜) to two days of violence in a hotel room, the New Taipei District Court said yesterday. The New Taipei City Prosecutors’ Office had filed a request to detain Lin — who was Kao’s boyfriend at the time of the incident — with the court approving the request early yesterday. The prosecutors’ office said that it is likely to charge Lin with seven offenses: assault causing bodily harm, violating
DEMOCRATIC VALUES: The premier of Malaita said formal recognition is likely if the prime minister is ousted after last month’s China-related violence The head of the most populous province in the Solomon Islands said the country would likely switch diplomatic ties back to Taiwan if the prime minister is ousted from his post following next week’s no-confidence vote, after looting and violent protests shook the capital city last month. Malaita Premier Daniel Suidani yesterday said he thinks that the Solomon Islands should partner with Taiwan because they share democratic values. Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare angered many in 2019, particularly leaders of Malaita, when he cut the country’s diplomatic ties with Taiwan to recognize China instead. Suidani said the switch was done without
ONLY OPTION: The government will cover the quarantine fees of travelers from the list of 10 high-risk nations, as they can only stay in a government centralized facility he Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday added Egypt, Malawi, Mozambique and Nigeria to its list of “key high-infection risk” countries for COVID-19. In light of the risk posed by the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, which was first detected in southern Africa and designated a “variant of concern” by the WHO last week, the CECC on Friday listed six southern African countries — South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho and Eswatini — as key high-risk countries. People who have traveled to the 10 countries, including transit passengers and airline crew, in the 14 days before arriving in Taiwan, must stay in