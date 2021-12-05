Three-quarters of respondents in a poll plan to cast ballots in the four referendums on Dec. 18, the New Power Party (NPP) said yesterday.
The referendums ask questions related to banning imports of pork containing traces of the leanness-enhancing additive ractopamine, relocating a natural gas terminal project to protect algal reefs off Taoyuan’s Guanyin District (觀音), activating the Fourth Nuclear Power Plant in New Taipei City’s Gongliao District (貢寮) and holding referendums alongside nationwide elections.
The NPP poll results showed that turnout for the referendums would be high, with 59.7 percent of respondents saying that they would “certainly” vote and 16.1 percent saying “possibly.”
Photo: Wang Shu-hsiu, Taipei Times
Asked whether they support restarting construction at the mothballed nuclear power plant, 51.8 percent said “no” and 37.7 percent said “yes,” the poll showed.
Nearly 60 percent expressed a lack of confidence about nuclear power security in Taiwan, NPP Chairwoman Chen Jiau-hua (陳椒華) said.
Regarding the proposal to link referendum voting with elections, 44.8 percent agreed, while 42.9 percent disagreed, the poll found.
Photo: Hung Mei-hsiu, Taipei Times
On the referendum seeking to relocate the nation’s third liquefied natural gas terminal project from off Taoyuan’s Datan coast to protect algal reef ecosystems in the intertidal zone, 39.5 percent agreed and 37 percent disagreed, the poll found.
For the referendum to reinstate a ban on imported pork products containing ractopamine residue, 51.9 percent agreed and 38.9 percent disagreed, it showed.
Of the four referendums, the NPP has said that it is only opposed to the power plant question, while it urges people to vote “yes” on the other three items.
The poll also surveyed the performances of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌).
Tsai garnered 57.1 percent support and 33.7 percent disapproval, while Su had 50.9 percent support and 39.4 percent disapproval, it showed.
Their support rates are almost the same as in October, the poll found.
The NPP commissioned Taiwan Indicators Survey Research Co to carry out the survey by telephone from Nov. 22 to Sunday last week.
It garnered 1,068 valid samples and has a margin of error of 3 percentage points.
MONITORED BY JETS: Chinese aircraft included Y-20 aerial refueling aircraft, suggesting that China refueled its short-range jets during flight The air force scrambled again yesterday to warn away 27 Chinese aircraft that entered its air defense identification zone (ADIZ), the Ministry of National Defense said, the latest increase in tensions across the sensitive Taiwan Strait. Taiwan has complained for a year or more of repeated missions by China’s air force near the nation, often in the southwestern part of its ADIZ, close to the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands (Dongsha Islands, 東沙群島). Over a four-day period beginning on Oct. 1, when China marked its national day, Taiwan said that nearly 150 Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) military aircraft entered its ADIZ, not territorial
The boyfriend of Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Kao Chia-yu (高嘉瑜) was yesterday questioned by prosecutors after Kao on Tuesday reported that he had abused her. Raphael Lin (林秉樞) was taken in for questioning at the Grand Forward Hotel in New Taipei City’s Banciao District (板橋) yesterday morning, and police confiscated his mobile phone, iPad and a data storage device, prosecutors said, adding that they have applied to place Lin in judicial detention. Lin, who does not reside at his registered address, might attempt to flee or tamper with evidence, they said, adding that he has allegedly threatened victims in earlier abuse cases
PAST CATCHING UP: Raphael Lin was last year convicted of intimidating his girlfriend at the time, and in 2015 allegedly confined his parents and assaulted his mother Doctoral student and media commentator Raphael Lin (林秉樞) is in detention and has had his communication rights limited after he was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly subjecting Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Kao Chia-yu (高嘉瑜) to two days of violence in a hotel room, the New Taipei District Court said yesterday. The New Taipei City Prosecutors’ Office had filed a request to detain Lin — who was Kao’s boyfriend at the time of the incident — with the court approving the request early yesterday. The prosecutors’ office said that it is likely to charge Lin with seven offenses: assault causing bodily harm, violating
Italian Representative to Taiwan Davide Giglio has praised the nation as a “silent giant” of the global supply chain, saying he is looking forward to establishing closer cooperation with Taiwan’s world-leading semiconductor sector. “Taiwan’s role in global production chains has largely gone unnoticed until recently. This may have to do with the fact that Taiwanese companies do not always enjoy strong brand power,” Giglio said in an interview with the Central News Agency. However, a global chip shortage has brought to light Taiwan’s strength in such a strategically important sector, he said. Italy, a leader in the automotive sector, was quick to realize