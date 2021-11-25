Township mayor charged with bribery

A Miaoli County mayor and four other people have been formally charged with taking and offering bribes, prosecutors said in a statement on Tuesday.

In a statement, Miaoli District Prosecutors’ Office said that Tongxiao Township (通霄) Mayor Chen Han-chih (陳漢志), his former secretary Chen Chih-hao (陳志豪), township official Lin Kuo-hua (林國驊) and former adviser to the township office Huang Yen-le (黃晏樂) solicited and took kickbacks from private optoelectronics companies.

In return they promised to award a contract in 2019 to install solar photovoltaic systems in the town.

Miaoli County’s Tongxiao Township Mayor Chen Han-chih, right, receives the seals of office during a ceremony at the Miaoli County Government in an undated photograph. Photo: Tsai Cheng-min, Taipei Times

Prosecutors also accused Tsai Hung-mao (蔡弘懋), a representative of Rich Energy Co, of offering Chen Han-chih bribes totaling NT$1.07 million (US$38,499) from 2019 to this year.

Chen Han-chih, Chen Chih-hao, Lin and Huang first sought kickbacks from Leadray Energy Co in 2019, but were rebuffed.

Chen Han-chih and Lin then approached Tsai the same year, and Tsai persuaded another firm, Anji Technology Co, to submit a bid for the contract to the township office.

The contract was eventually awarded to Anji Technology and Tsai’s company became a contractor working on the solar panel project.

The prosecutors also alleged that Chen Han-chih and Lin leaked classified project documents to Tsai prior to the opening of the bid.

In September, prosecutors, acting on a tip-off, launched an investigation, which resulted in the detention of Chen Han-chih, Chen Chih-hao and Tsai on Sept. 15.

Tsai was later released, as prosecutors considered it no longer necessary to detain him.

According to Tuesday’s statement, Chen Han-chih has acknowledged receiving kickbacks, while Chen Chih-hao, Huang and Tsai have also confessed.

Following his detention, Chen Han-chih was suspended from his post, and the Miaoli County Government later named township official Chen Yung-hsien (陳永賢) as acting township mayor.