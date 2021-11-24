The historical drama A City of Sadness (悲情城市) by Taiwanese director Hou Hsiao-hsien (侯孝賢) has topped this year’s list of the 100 best films in Asia in the Busan International Film Festival’s (BIFF) latest rankings.
The 1989 award-winning film, which tells the story of a family caught up in the events of Taiwan’s White Terror era, climbed from fifth place in the previous BIFF Asian Cinema 100 Ranking.
Two other Taiwanese films, both directed by the late Edward Yang (楊德昌), also ranked among the top 10 films in Asia.
Photo: CNA
A Brighter Summer Day (牯嶺街少年殺人事件), a 1991 drama about two gangs, ranked third, while the 2000 romance Yi Yi: A One and a Two (一一) placed 10th.
The South Korean film festival’s list is updated every five years by curators from around the world, with the aim of highlighting and promoting Asian cinema internationally.
The previous rankings, released in 2015, shortlisted 113 movies. A Brighter Summer Day and A City of Sadness were in the top 10.
In other news, the Taiwanese animated film City of Lost Things (廢棄之城) has won another award, taking first prize at a children’s film festival in the US, the movie’s marketing company said on Nov. 13.
The animation by Taiwanese director Yee Chih-yen (易智言) won first prize for Best Animated Feature Film in the Professional Jury Awards category at the 38th Chicago International Children’s Film Festival (CICFF).
Voiced mainly by Taiwanese actors Joseph Chang (張孝全), Kwai Lun-mei (桂綸鎂) and River Huang (黃河), the film tells the story of a teenager named Leaf, who is a social outcast and does not think much of his life.
When Leaf stumbles into a place called the City of Lost Things, he finds unwanted and forgotten garbage and befriends an anthropomorphic plastic bag named Baggy. Together, they embark on a soul-searching adventure.
The film also gained recognition at last year’s 57th Golden Horse Awards, where it took home the prize for Best Animation Feature.
It was the first time in 22 years that a Taiwanese animation has won a prize at the Chicago festival. The Taiwanese cult classic Grandma and Her Ghosts (魔法阿媽) won the Certificate of Merit Feature Film and Video — Animation in 1999.
A student from the US on Tuesday won the top prize in a Mandarin public speaking contest in Taipei, in which the contestants, all foreign nationals, described their experience in Taiwan or shared other personal stories. Adam Boxer, one of the 33 contestants and an economics and Mandarin language student from Swarthmore College in Pennsylvania, won first prize for his commentary on a news article about COVID-19. Boxer expressed his thoughts on the article, which was published in The Economist and projected how the COVID-19 pandemic might end, based on other pandemics in the past. His presentation in fluent Mandarin earned him the
Former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger said he does not foresee a Chinese military invasion of Taiwan in the next decade, although it is “perfectly possible” that China could seek to weaken the island’s status. “I don’t expect an all-out attack on Taiwan in, say, a 10-year period, which is as far as I can see,” Kissinger said yesterday in an interview on CNN’s Fareed Zakaria GPS. Kissinger, 98, who also served as national security adviser and helped pave the way for then-US president Richard Nixon’s historic 1972 visit to China, said that “everyone wants to be a China hawk” and
A National Taiwan University Hospital (NTUH) study has found that mixing the AstraZeneca and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines offered better protection against the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 than two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine. The combination led to a better immunoglobulin G (IgG) response and a higher level of neutralizing antibodies against the Delta variant, NTUH Department of Medical Education director Sheng Wang-huei (盛望徽) said yesterday. The study, conducted from June to August, tested the antibody levels of 400 vaccine recipients 14 and 28 days after their second dose, Sheng said. Participants were divided into four groups — those who got two AstraZeneca jabs
China needs to realize that Western countries do not view Taiwan in a similar way to the semi-autonomous territory of Hong Kong, former British prime minister Tony Blair said. “It’s important that we understand what China’s position is in relation to Taiwan, how deep this ‘one China’ policy is,” Blair said on Thursday in Singapore. “They have to understand that Taiwan is not the same as Hong Kong, and there are very strong views on this in the West.” Blair added that the potential for conflict between the US and China over Taiwan is a “big anxiety,” and that the West needs