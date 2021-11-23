Barbie Hsu and Wang Xiaofei announce divorce

Staff Writer, with CNA





Taiwanese actress Big S, also known as Barbie Hsu (徐熙媛), and Chinese restaurateur Wang Xiaofei (汪小菲) officially announced their divorce yesterday, stating the decision was cordial and that they would be raising their two children together.

The statement came by proxy through the couple’s legal counsel, filed by both Wang and Hsu.

Hsu and Wang thanked fans for their love and support, with the couple saying that fate had blessed them with a time of happiness, and that they were grateful for their time together.

Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu, right, and Chinese restaurateur Wang Xiaofei pose for a photograph in Taipei on June 13, 2017. Photo: CNA

They said that while they walked hand-in-hand as husband and wife, they would continue a cordial relationship as friends, and as parents to their son and daughter.

Hsu and Wang asked the media and their fans to respect their decision, and to give them privacy.

Hsu is best known for her breakout role as Shan Cai in the 2001 Taiwanese romance TV series Meteor Garden (流星花園).

Hsu met Wang in 2010 and they famously married after four dates over 20 days.

However, local media and tabloids later reported on their relationship issues and suspected irreconcilable differences.

Hsu said that they were divorced in June, after Wang criticized Taiwan’s COVID-19 response in posts on Chinese social media.

Although Wang apologized and came to Taiwan in September, rumors of marital problems circulated last month after Wang made changed to his personal status and other content of his social media accounts upon his return to China.