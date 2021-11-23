A new cancer drug under development could begin phase 1 testing in humans next year after it obtained good results in treating eight types of cancers in animal tests, the National Health Research Institutes (NHRI) announced yesterday.
Hsieh Hsing-pang (謝興邦), a researcher at the NHRI’s Institute of Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Research (IBPR), said at a media briefing that 40 late-stage cancer patients who have not been helped by any available treatment, but are still in decent physical condition, are to be recruited for phase 1 clinical trials next year.
The new drug, known as DBPR144, is a small molecule known as a multi-target kinase inhibitor, Hsieh said.
Photo: CNA
A kinase is an enzyme that controls important cell functions, and it can be active in the growth of some types of cancer cells.
The eight types of cancers against which it showed success through in vivo studies in animals were pancreatic, oral, gastric, liver, bladder, prostate and colorectal cancer, as well as acute myeloid leukemia, Hsieh said.
“Because it is particularly effective in gastroenterology-related cancers, we are likely to first target patients with pancreatic, liver, bladder and gastric cancer in the initial clinical trial,” he said.
Multi-target drugs, which take aim at several targets rather than more common medications that only target a single biological substance, more effectively inhibit cancer cell proliferation and overcome drug resistance, he said.
During the phase 1 trial, the volunteers are to be given DBPR114 once a week to determine safe dosages of the drug, Hsieh said.
Chen Chiu-heng (陳丘泓), general manager of Launxp Biomedical Co, which will be responsible for manufacturing the drug, said cancer patients from Taiwan and Australia are to be recruited to take part in the initial trial, which is expected to take two years.
Phase 2 and phase 3 trials, which should each take two to three years, will focus on cancers that responded promisingly to the drug in phase 1.
At least six years will be needed to complete human trials, Chen said.
“This novel, multi-targeted agent is our new hope for treating cancer patients,” IBPR Director Chang Jang-yang (張俊彥) said.
Cancer has been the top cause of death in Taiwan for 41 years, he said, and the five-year survival rates among patients with major types of cancer remained low, especially the 5 percent rate for people with pancreatic cancer.
IN DETAIL: Travelers arriving from Dec. 14 to Feb. 14 can select three quarantine options, but people living with them must also follow disease-prevention regulations The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported two imported cases of COVID-19 as it announced detailed rules for the three quarantine options for travelers arriving in Taiwan from Dec. 14 to Feb. 14. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), the CECC’s spokesman, said no local COVID-19 infections or deaths were reported yesterday. The two imported cases are two men, aged 20 to 40, who arrived from Cambodia and Ireland, he said, adding that one tested positive upon arrival and the other upon ending quarantine. CDC Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy chief of the CECC’s medical response division,
A student from the US on Tuesday won the top prize in a Mandarin public speaking contest in Taipei, in which the contestants, all foreign nationals, described their experience in Taiwan or shared other personal stories. Adam Boxer, one of the 33 contestants and an economics and Mandarin language student from Swarthmore College in Pennsylvania, won first prize for his commentary on a news article about COVID-19. Boxer expressed his thoughts on the article, which was published in The Economist and projected how the COVID-19 pandemic might end, based on other pandemics in the past. His presentation in fluent Mandarin earned him the
The Forestry Bureau on Wednesday last week confirmed a report on social media that poisonous cane toads had invaded Nantou County’s Caotun Township (草屯). Yang Yi-ru (楊懿如), and assistant professor of zoology at the National Dong Hwa University, told authorities that the amphibians had been spotted at a local farm, the bureau’s Conservation Division said. It was the first-ever confirmed sighting of the species in Taiwan. Describing cane toads as a severe threat to Taiwan’s native species, the division said officials immediately took action to remove them. All specimens are to be handed to the university for study and humane euthanasia, it added. The
Former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger said he does not foresee a Chinese military invasion of Taiwan in the next decade, although it is “perfectly possible” that China could seek to weaken the island’s status. “I don’t expect an all-out attack on Taiwan in, say, a 10-year period, which is as far as I can see,” Kissinger said yesterday in an interview on CNN’s Fareed Zakaria GPS. Kissinger, 98, who also served as national security adviser and helped pave the way for then-US president Richard Nixon’s historic 1972 visit to China, said that “everyone wants to be a China hawk” and