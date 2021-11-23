Taipei-Shanghai forum goes virtual

Staff writer, with CNA





The annual Taipei-Shanghai forum is to be held virtually for the second consecutive year on Wednesday next week, with discussions to focus on cultural exchanges and the post-pandemic economy, the Taipei City Government said yesterday.

Taipei and Shanghai, given the quarantine measures in place on either side of the Taiwan Strait, agreed to have an online forum again this year, the city government said in a statement.

The forum, which has the theme “New Economy and New Development,” is to feature talks on the digital transformation in industries after the emergence of COVID-19, as well as talks on museums and architecture.

The two cities plan to sign a memorandum of understanding covering cooperation on zoos, Chinese orchestras and technological innovation, the city government said.

It quoted Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) as saying that exchanges between the two cities have always been based on shared values such as mutual understanding, mutual respect and mutual cooperation.

The mayor believes that the two cities should carry on dialogues and exchanges to build goodwill and promote mutual trust, it added.