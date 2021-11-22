Medical world congress in Taiwan for first time

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter





The 32nd World Congress of International Association of Surgeons, Gastroenterologists and Oncologists (IASGO) opened in Taiwan for the first time on Saturday.

IASGO congress president Lin Ming-tsan (林明燦), a professor at National Taiwan University Hospital’s (NTUH) Department of Surgery, yesterday said that the theme of this year’s conference in Taipei is “Harmony of Humanity and Technology — Application of AI [Artificial Intelligence] in Gastrointestinal Diseases.”

In addition to focusing on the developing field of medical AI, including basic knowledge and the applications of AI in surgery, gastroenterology and oncology, the conference would have sessions on the latest developments in immunotherapy, interventional therapy and nutrition management, as well as early rehabilitation programs for the treatment of people with abdominal malignancy, he said.

Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Chiu Tai-yuan, left, gives a thumbs up at the World Congress of International Association of Surgeons, Gastroenterologists and Oncologists, with congress president and National Taiwan University Hospital (NTUH) professor Lin Ming-tsan, center, and NTUH superintendent Wu Ming-Shiang, right, in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

NTUH superintendent Wu Ming-Shiang (吳明賢) said that among the 10 most common types of cancer in Taiwan, colorectal cancer, liver cancer, gastric cancer, esophageal cancer and pancreatic cancer are all associated with the digestive system.

Cooperation among internal medicine, surgery and oncology departments in Taiwan over the past few decades has has been recognized by the global medical society as it has achieved remarkable results in academic studies, as well as the screening and treatment of gastrointestinal cancer, he said.

As this year’s congress focuses on the applications of AI in surgery, gastroenterology and oncology, healthcare professionals could exchange ideas on how AI contributes to improving the outcome of medical services, providing patient-centered care, Wu said.

The three-day meeting was originally planned for last year, but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Yang Ching-yao (楊卿堯), an associate professor at NTUH’s Department of Surgery.

Taiwan was able to host the meeting, at which more than 80 talks are planned, with significant help from Japan and the US, he added.

According to IASGO, more than 1,500 medical experts from more than 90 countries are participating this year.

About 500 people were expected to attended in-person, while about 1,000 would attend online.