The Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) Central Standing Committee on Wednesday passed a special resolution to allow people who have left or were kicked out of the party to rejoin before Feb. 17.
Applicants whose party membership has been revoked would not have to pay the previously required four years of party membership fees and could simply pay a one-time fee of NT$300, the KMT said.
Those who left the party voluntarily can apply to rejoin if it has been two years since their departure, the resolution said.
Those who had their party membership revoked for minor infractions of party rules, such as failure to pay dues, can apply to rejoin if it has been more than one-and-a-half years since they left, while those who lost their membership for more serious contraventions would only be allowed to reapply if three years have passed, it said.
People who rejoin the party through the resolution can register for party primaries and run for party committee posts six months after regaining their membership, it added.
A source in the party yesterday refuted reports that independent Legislator Fu Kun-chi (傅崐萁) had applied to rejoin the KMT.
Fu has not yet applied, the source said, adding that Fu was eligible to rejoin should he wish to.
The KMT revoked Fu’s membership in 2009 after he announced his intent to run for Hualien county commissioner on the KMT ticket without the party’s endorsement.
KMT Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫) on Wednesday said the resolution sought to bolster the party and solidarity within the KMT, adding that it was not intended to meet any one person’s needs.
Former KMT Central Disciplinary Committee members Wei Ping-cheng (魏平政) and Yen Ching-yuan (葉慶元) yesterday issued a joint statement opposing the resolution, saying that it bypasses the disciplinary committee.
The statement called on Chu not to open the party’s doors to former troublemakers or those who have contravened party regulations, warning that it would lead to more party members ignoring the central party’s rulings and making their own decisions in elections.
The KMT must maintain solidarity, but it should do so by uniting under a common ideology and not for personal interest, it said.
The Keelung City Health Bureau has launched an investigation after high-school students were given a second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine two weeks ago, despite a central government decision to suspend second doses for teenagers. At a city council meeting on Wednesday, Keelung Councilor Lin Min-hsun (林旻勳) said that 450 students at Nuannuan Senior High School had received their second Pfizer-BioNTech dose on Oct. 29. Bureau head Wu Tse-cheng (吳澤誠) said that his office in the middle of last month notified medical facilities and schools in the city to suspend provision of the vaccines to those aged 12 to 17. No
IN DETAIL: Travelers arriving from Dec. 14 to Feb. 14 can select three quarantine options, but people living with them must also follow disease-prevention regulations The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported two imported cases of COVID-19 as it announced detailed rules for the three quarantine options for travelers arriving in Taiwan from Dec. 14 to Feb. 14. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), the CECC’s spokesman, said no local COVID-19 infections or deaths were reported yesterday. The two imported cases are two men, aged 20 to 40, who arrived from Cambodia and Ireland, he said, adding that one tested positive upon arrival and the other upon ending quarantine. CDC Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy chief of the CECC’s medical response division,
MIX-UP: A Taipei clinic had given the Moderna vaccine to 23 people who had registered for a second dose of the AstraZeneca jab, the city health department said Those who contravene Lunar New Year holiday quarantine measures would face harsh penalties, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The center last week announced two additional quarantine options for Taiwanese who arrive in the nation between Dec. 14 and Feb. 14 next year, as a surge of inbound travelers is expected before the start of the Lunar New Year holiday in late January. Travelers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can stay for seven days in a quarantine hotel or self-paid centralized facility followed by seven days of quarantining at home, while others can quarantine for 10 days in a
Two executives from a Hong Kong company believed to have conspired with Chinese intelligence agents will not be charged with breaching the National Security Act (國家安全法) due to a lack of evidence, the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office said yesterday. However, China Innovation Investment chief executive Xiang Xin (向心) and his wife, alternate board member Kung Ching (龔青), are still barred from leaving Taiwan, pending an ongoing trial concerning alleged money laundering, the office said. Two other people who have been investigated for their ties to Xiang and Kung will also not be charged with breaching the National Security Act due to a