The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday signed an agreement with the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI) to establish a joint trust fund, with Taiwan planning to donate US$5 million over five years.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) and CABEI President Dante Mossi signed the agreement while meeting over videoconference.
Minister of Finance Su Jain-rong (蘇建榮), Central Bank Deputy Governor Chen Nan-kuang (陳南光), and ambassadors of Belize, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua, as well as CABEI’s Taiwan office members, also attended the virtual event, the ministry said in a news release.
Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs via CNA
Headquartered in Tegucigalpa, CABEI on July 6 opened its first overseas office in Taiwan, with Chen and Su serving as the nation’s representatives on its board of directors, it said.
Starting this year until 2025, the ministry would donate US$1 million to the fund each year to help the four diplomatic allies implement CABEI’s technical cooperation and capacity building projects, it said.
The government would select Taiwanese companies or consultants to join the projects to help the countries improve their economic and social developments, and boost Taiwanese industry’s profile in the region, it added.
The Central American countries’ development needs have changed, Chen was quoted as saying in the statement, adding that he hopes CABEI properly utilizes the funds.
Taiwan and CABEI would next year mark 30 years of partnership, Wu said.
In the post-COVID-19-pandemic era, Taiwan would continue working with CABEI, the nation’s diplomatic allies and other friendly countries to promote the region’s sustainable and inclusive developments, he said.
Thanking Taiwan for its contributions to CABEI over the years, Mossi said the agreement for the fund marks a milestone of bilateral partnership.
Honduran Minister of Finance Luis Mata said he appreciated Taiwan offering technical and financial aid to the country, adding that Taiwan-Honduras ties are firm and steady.
In other news, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday said that China’s Global Times was spreading disinformation to sabotage Taiwan-Honduras relations.
The newspaper said that numerous social media accounts criticizing Honduras’ left-wing candidate in the Nov. 28 presidential election might be related to the Democratic Progressive Party.
The Global Times has been identified by the US government as a “foreign mission,” the ministry said, adding that it is an organ of the Chinese government and does not qualify as media.
Taiwan would respect the outcome of the Honduran presidential election, it added.
The Keelung City Health Bureau has launched an investigation after high-school students were given a second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine two weeks ago, despite a central government decision to suspend second doses for teenagers. At a city council meeting on Wednesday, Keelung Councilor Lin Min-hsun (林旻勳) said that 450 students at Nuannuan Senior High School had received their second Pfizer-BioNTech dose on Oct. 29. Bureau head Wu Tse-cheng (吳澤誠) said that his office in the middle of last month notified medical facilities and schools in the city to suspend provision of the vaccines to those aged 12 to 17. No
IN DETAIL: Travelers arriving from Dec. 14 to Feb. 14 can select three quarantine options, but people living with them must also follow disease-prevention regulations The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported two imported cases of COVID-19 as it announced detailed rules for the three quarantine options for travelers arriving in Taiwan from Dec. 14 to Feb. 14. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), the CECC’s spokesman, said no local COVID-19 infections or deaths were reported yesterday. The two imported cases are two men, aged 20 to 40, who arrived from Cambodia and Ireland, he said, adding that one tested positive upon arrival and the other upon ending quarantine. CDC Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy chief of the CECC’s medical response division,
MIX-UP: A Taipei clinic had given the Moderna vaccine to 23 people who had registered for a second dose of the AstraZeneca jab, the city health department said Those who contravene Lunar New Year holiday quarantine measures would face harsh penalties, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The center last week announced two additional quarantine options for Taiwanese who arrive in the nation between Dec. 14 and Feb. 14 next year, as a surge of inbound travelers is expected before the start of the Lunar New Year holiday in late January. Travelers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can stay for seven days in a quarantine hotel or self-paid centralized facility followed by seven days of quarantining at home, while others can quarantine for 10 days in a
Two executives from a Hong Kong company believed to have conspired with Chinese intelligence agents will not be charged with breaching the National Security Act (國家安全法) due to a lack of evidence, the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office said yesterday. However, China Innovation Investment chief executive Xiang Xin (向心) and his wife, alternate board member Kung Ching (龔青), are still barred from leaving Taiwan, pending an ongoing trial concerning alleged money laundering, the office said. Two other people who have been investigated for their ties to Xiang and Kung will also not be charged with breaching the National Security Act due to a