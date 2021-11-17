The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported two imported cases of COVID-19 as it announced detailed rules for the three quarantine options for travelers arriving in Taiwan from Dec. 14 to Feb. 14.
Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), the CECC’s spokesman, said no local COVID-19 infections or deaths were reported yesterday.
The two imported cases are two men, aged 20 to 40, who arrived from Cambodia and Ireland, he said, adding that one tested positive upon arrival and the other upon ending quarantine.
Photo: Wang Yi-sung, Taipei Times
CDC Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy chief of the CECC’s medical response division, said both men were fully vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and the Sinopharm vaccine.
Chang addressed confusion about the three quarantine options for travelers arriving in Taiwan between Dec. 14 and Feb. 14, explaining the rules for each in detail.
The three options all include mandatory 14-day quarantine, followed by seven days of self-health management, and all travelers must undergo a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test at the airport.
Chuang said people who choose the current quarantine “14+0 (+7)” option — quarantine at a hotel or self-paid centralized quarantine facility for 14 days — are subject to a second PCR test upon ending quarantine, and they are required to take a government-funded at-home rapid test upon ending self-health management.
People who select the “10+4 (+7)” option — quarantining at a hotel or centralized quarantine facility for the first 10 days, followed by four days at home if they test negative before leaving the hotel or facility — would be required to take two more PCR tests, one on the 10th day of quarantine and one before ending quarantine, he said.
People who opt for the “7+7 (+7)” option for fully vaccinated individuals — quarantining at a hotel or centralized quarantine facility for the first seven days (168 hours), followed by seven days at home if they test negative before leaving the hotel or facility — are required to take a self-paid at-home test on the 10th day of quarantine and a PCR test upon ending quarantine, Chuang said.
For the “10+4 (+7)” and the “7+7 (+7)” options, quarantined individuals would not be required to take another at-home rapid test during their self-health management period, CECC information showed.
It is suggested that people who choose those two options quarantine alone at home, or if they choose to follow the “one person per room” rule, those living in the same house must also be fully vaccinated, Chuang said.
A big difference between the two options is that under the “7+7 (+7)” rule people living in the same household as the quarantined individual would be subject to “enhanced self-health management” for the seven days that the individual is quarantined at home, and they would also need to practice seven days of self-health management along with that individual, he said.
People living with a quarantined individual would be required to take two self-paid rapid at-home tests on the 10th day after that individual arrived in Taiwan, as well as when they are about to end quarantine, he added.
Coresidents who are practicing “enhanced self-health management” cannot share a room, bathroom or have a meal with the quarantined individual, and are banned from taking public transport or visiting crowded locations such as restaurants and scenic spots, he said.
They are also required to delay non-urgent visits to healthcare facilities, register their contact details and keep a record of their daily activities, he said.
The Keelung City Health Bureau has launched an investigation after high-school students were given a second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine two weeks ago, despite a central government decision to suspend second doses for teenagers. At a city council meeting on Wednesday, Keelung Councilor Lin Min-hsun (林旻勳) said that 450 students at Nuannuan Senior High School had received their second Pfizer-BioNTech dose on Oct. 29. Bureau head Wu Tse-cheng (吳澤誠) said that his office in the middle of last month notified medical facilities and schools in the city to suspend provision of the vaccines to those aged 12 to 17. No
‘LAX HANDLING’: Taichung city councilors decried that police initially let the three leave the scene of a crash that preceded the attack, which left a student in a coma Three men were detained in Taichung yesterday after their vehicle was hit and they allegedly assaulted the other driver with a baseball bat, resulting in a serious head injury. Chang Tun-liang (張敦量), 23, Chen Ching-hao (陳勁豪), 19, and Lee Wei-lin (李韋霖), 25, might be charged with attempted homicide, illegal confinement causing injury to the victim and “interference with public order,” the Taichung District Prosecutors’ Office said. The other driver — a 19-year-old student, surnamed Sung (宋), who is enrolled at Feng Chia University in Taichung — remains in a coma. A report by Sixth Police Precinct officers said that Sung was driving a
MIX-UP: A Taipei clinic had given the Moderna vaccine to 23 people who had registered for a second dose of the AstraZeneca jab, the city health department said Those who contravene Lunar New Year holiday quarantine measures would face harsh penalties, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The center last week announced two additional quarantine options for Taiwanese who arrive in the nation between Dec. 14 and Feb. 14 next year, as a surge of inbound travelers is expected before the start of the Lunar New Year holiday in late January. Travelers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can stay for seven days in a quarantine hotel or self-paid centralized facility followed by seven days of quarantining at home, while others can quarantine for 10 days in a
Two executives from a Hong Kong company believed to have conspired with Chinese intelligence agents will not be charged with breaching the National Security Act (國家安全法) due to a lack of evidence, the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office said yesterday. However, China Innovation Investment chief executive Xiang Xin (向心) and his wife, alternate board member Kung Ching (龔青), are still barred from leaving Taiwan, pending an ongoing trial concerning alleged money laundering, the office said. Two other people who have been investigated for their ties to Xiang and Kung will also not be charged with breaching the National Security Act due to a