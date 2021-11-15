Taiwan must show its determination to defend itself and adjust its strategy if it is to join a US response to China, global affairs experts said on Saturday in comments about a “deterrence” bill proposed in the US Senate earlier this month.
A group of Republican senators on Nov. 4 proposed the “Taiwan deterrence act,” which would provide US$2 billion annually and other assistance to Taiwan through 2032.
The grants and loans would come with conditions, such as a spending commitment, joint long-term planning for capacity development and an annual assessment of Taiwan’s defense strategy.
Photo: Bloomberg
On the US side, an amendment to the Arms Export Control Act would make it easier for US firms to sell weapons to Taiwan.
The bill aims to “emulate the US’ approach to Israel” by financing military procurements, said Wong Ming-hsien (翁明賢), director of Tamkang University’s Graduate Institute of International Affairs and Strategic Studies.
With China developing more advanced armaments, the senators hope to make up for deficiencies in the weapons sales provision of the Taiwan Relations Act, he said.
In August, China launched a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile that circled the globe and briefly entered orbit before striking about 40km from its target. The test sounded alarms in US intelligence and lawmaking circles.
The bill, along with other US legislation, shows that Taiwan must demonstrate its resolve to defend itself, such as through the formation of a defense mobilization agency next year, Wong said.
The bill could address weaknesses in the nation’s defense, Institute for National Defense and Security Research assistant research fellow Shu Hsiao-huang (舒孝煌) said.
This would include responses to stealth aircraft, electronic warfare, drones and other threats, he said.
As differences in US defense systems might make them incompatible with Taiwan’s, collaboration with the US would also require joint research similar to the exchanges that resulted in Israel’s Iron Dome mobile air defense system, he said.
The increased budget could allow more personnel to be trained in the US, similar to the F-16 pilot training program at Luke Air Force Base in Arizona, he added.
The nation’s armed forces have not engaged in warfare for a long time, Shu said.
If a conflict erupts outside the Taiwan Strait, Taiwan must work with US forces to enhance their interoperability, he added.
The deterrrence act is not the only Taiwan-related bill introduced in the US Congress this past year.
In September, the US House of Representatives passed the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2022, which among other provisions recommends inviting Taiwan to next year’s Rim of the Pacific Exercise.
It also calls for enhanced cooperation with the US National Guard, echoing the “Taiwan partnership act” proposed in the US Senate in July.
As the acts specifically reference Taiwan’s reserve forces, it points to a US belief that they could delay a triple-pronged attack by China, Wong said.
Shu added that that defense mobilization and reserve forces could be sent to the US for training exchanges.
‘LAX HANDLING’: Taichung city councilors decried that police initially let the three leave the scene of a crash that preceded the attack, which left a student in a coma Three men were detained in Taichung yesterday after their vehicle was hit and they allegedly assaulted the other driver with a baseball bat, resulting in a serious head injury. Chang Tun-liang (張敦量), 23, Chen Ching-hao (陳勁豪), 19, and Lee Wei-lin (李韋霖), 25, might be charged with attempted homicide, illegal confinement causing injury to the victim and “interference with public order,” the Taichung District Prosecutors’ Office said. The other driver — a 19-year-old student, surnamed Sung (宋), who is enrolled at Feng Chia University in Taichung — remains in a coma. A report by Sixth Police Precinct officers said that Sung was driving a
The Keelung City Health Bureau has launched an investigation after high-school students were given a second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine two weeks ago, despite a central government decision to suspend second doses for teenagers. At a city council meeting on Wednesday, Keelung Councilor Lin Min-hsun (林旻勳) said that 450 students at Nuannuan Senior High School had received their second Pfizer-BioNTech dose on Oct. 29. Bureau head Wu Tse-cheng (吳澤誠) said that his office in the middle of last month notified medical facilities and schools in the city to suspend provision of the vaccines to those aged 12 to 17. No
‘A BREAKTHROUGH’: TSRI Fabrication Service Division director Li Kai-shin said the key step forward in making the device entailed perpendicular magnetic anisotropy The Taiwan Semiconductor Research Institute (TSRI) yesterday unveiled a new memory device it developed with university researchers, saying that they are the world’s second team after Intel to make the breakthrough. Magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) is widely regarded as having the potential to become a mainstream device, TSRI Fabrication Service Division director Li Kai-shin (李愷信) told a news conference in Taipei. To develop the device, global manufacturers have been working on various techniques, including spin-transfer-torque MRAM (STT-MRAM) and spin-orbit-torque MRAM (SOT-MRAM), although SOT-MRAM is still mostly in the research phase, he said. The institute has worked with local researchers to develop a
‘INSECTS’: KMT Legislator Liao Wan-ju defended China’s ban on Taiwanese fruits and said President Tsai Ing-wen took credit for the ‘RCEPs’ signed by Ma Ying-jeou Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Liao Wan-ju (廖婉汝) yesterday lashed out at the US and conflated different trade agreements during a discussion at the legislature over the importation of US pork. She made the remarks during a Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee meeting on progress toward joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). Officials during the question-and-answer session seemed taken aback by her claims, including a suggestion that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has been trying to sign a Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) with other countries, but that all existing agreements were signed under former president Ma Ying-jeou