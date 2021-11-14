Japanese lawmakers on Friday issued a joint declaration at an annual summit in Kobe, Japan, calling on the Japanese government to support Taiwan’s participation in the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), along with other organizations.
The Kobe Declaration, signed at the Summit on Taiwan-Japan Exchange, says that Japan should increase its efforts to promote Taiwan’s entry to the CPTPP, and also advocate for Taiwan’s participation in international bodies such as the WHO, the International Civil Aviation Organization and the International Criminal Police Organization.
The declaration also urges Taiwan and Japan to work together to promote economic, cultural and educational exchanges, as well as cooperate in medical care and disaster prevention.
Photo: CNA
The Kobe Declaration calls for the Japanese government to promptly enact a “basic Taiwan-Japan relations law” that aims to promote bilateral relations and security cooperation.
The summit, which centers on Taiwan-Japan relations, was launched in 2015 by council members in Japan who have friendly relations with Taiwan.
Although Taiwanese city and county councilors were unable to attend this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, the summit still drew 510 regional assembly members from across Japan, a record high for the event.
Kobe City Assembly Speaker Kazuhiko Adachi, who hosted the summit, said he was not expecting such a turnout, considering the ongoing pandemic and the absence of Taiwan’s council members.
Taiwanese Representative to Japan Frank Hsieh (謝長廷) was there to thank the organizers for their continued support for Taiwan, and said the summit has helped deepen bilateral ties.
Hsieh said that the Kobe Declaration would help government voices in Japan influence the central government’s decisionmaking at a grassroots level.
The Kobe City Assembly was the first civic government in Japan to pass a motion supporting Taiwan’s participation at the WHO, which prompted Japan’s House of Councilors to pass a resolution calling on countries to grant Taiwan observer status in the global health governing body, Hsieh said.
During the event, organizers also played a recording of Vice President William Lai (賴清德) thanking Japan for its generous donations of COVID-19 vaccines, which have totaled 4.2 million doses to date.
Kobe City Councilor Norihiro Uehata said that the Chinese consulate in Osaka last month sought to block the summit from taking place in Kobe, but in defiance of Beijing’s pressure, event organizers rallied support online, resulting in the largest-ever attendance.
‘LAX HANDLING’: Taichung city councilors decried that police initially let the three leave the scene of a crash that preceded the attack, which left a student in a coma Three men were detained in Taichung yesterday after their vehicle was hit and they allegedly assaulted the other driver with a baseball bat, resulting in a serious head injury. Chang Tun-liang (張敦量), 23, Chen Ching-hao (陳勁豪), 19, and Lee Wei-lin (李韋霖), 25, might be charged with attempted homicide, illegal confinement causing injury to the victim and “interference with public order,” the Taichung District Prosecutors’ Office said. The other driver — a 19-year-old student, surnamed Sung (宋), who is enrolled at Feng Chia University in Taichung — remains in a coma. A report by Sixth Police Precinct officers said that Sung was driving a
‘A BREAKTHROUGH’: TSRI Fabrication Service Division director Li Kai-shin said the key step forward in making the device entailed perpendicular magnetic anisotropy The Taiwan Semiconductor Research Institute (TSRI) yesterday unveiled a new memory device it developed with university researchers, saying that they are the world’s second team after Intel to make the breakthrough. Magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) is widely regarded as having the potential to become a mainstream device, TSRI Fabrication Service Division director Li Kai-shin (李愷信) told a news conference in Taipei. To develop the device, global manufacturers have been working on various techniques, including spin-transfer-torque MRAM (STT-MRAM) and spin-orbit-torque MRAM (SOT-MRAM), although SOT-MRAM is still mostly in the research phase, he said. The institute has worked with local researchers to develop a
‘INSECTS’: KMT Legislator Liao Wan-ju defended China’s ban on Taiwanese fruits and said President Tsai Ing-wen took credit for the ‘RCEPs’ signed by Ma Ying-jeou Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Liao Wan-ju (廖婉汝) yesterday lashed out at the US and conflated different trade agreements during a discussion at the legislature over the importation of US pork. She made the remarks during a Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee meeting on progress toward joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). Officials during the question-and-answer session seemed taken aback by her claims, including a suggestion that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has been trying to sign a Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) with other countries, but that all existing agreements were signed under former president Ma Ying-jeou
TIGHT SCHEDULE: AstraZeneca originally asked Taiwan if it was willing to accept 1.6 million doses that would expire by the end of the month, but the CECC declined About 2.26 million people who received a first dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine more than eight weeks ago are waiting to receive their second shot, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. On Saturday evening, a shipment arrived of 594,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine purchased by the government and which are to expire on Nov. 30. Some have expressed concern over distributing the vaccines before their expiration date. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesman, on Sunday said that the doses arrived with a brief shelf life due to uncertainties in