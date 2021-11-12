Concerns over the use of incorrect data in the Climate Change Performance Index prompted the government to say yesterday that it would consider withdrawing from its rankings.
The annual index compiled by Germany-based groups Germanwatch, the NewClimate Institute and Climate Action Network International ranks the climate performance of the world’s top emitters based on greenhouse gas emissions, power generated from renewable sources, energy use and climate policy.
Results from this year’s CCPI released on Tuesday placed Taiwan fifth from the bottom among 64 countries and regions, down three places from last year and among the “very low” ratings.
Photo: Screen grab from the Climate Change Performance Index
Speaking on the sidelines of a hearing at the legislature in Taipei, Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) Minister Chang Tzi-chin (張子敬) said that he would accept the results if they were not based on flawed data.
The most obvious flaw was an underestimation of the nation’s population by 3 million, which greatly affects the nation’s ranking, as half of the indicators are based on per capita calculations, Chang said.
As Taiwan is not a UN member, the compilers referenced inaccurate online data, Chang said.
As this issue has persisted from previous rankings, the government offered to provide official data, but was turned down, he said.
Officials noticed the error a few days before the index was published and voiced their concern, he said.
Although Germanwatch acknowledged the mistake, it did not correct the report before publication, he said.
The results have already inflicted damage, exposing the groups’ failure to offer a fair comparison, while also heaping further trouble on Taiwan’s carbon reduction efforts, Chang said.
The government is considering withdrawing from inclusion in the rankings, he added.
However, lawmakers from across party lines said that Taiwan “should not give up so easily” if it wants to participate in global affairs.
Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Jessica Chen(陳玉珍) said that the EPA should work through diplomatic channels to voice its concerns, such as through Taiwan’s representative office in Germany.
Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Su Chiao-hui (蘇巧慧) said that the EPA should announce the correct data and explain how the government’s climate policy has borne fruit.
“We cannot hit someone in the street and then apologize in the alley,” Su said, calling for the entire process to be made public.
