Top officials at National Tsing Hua University (NTHU) had allegedly covered up the illegal operation of a Beijing-funded research institute set up to lure Taiwanese information technology talent to China at its main campus in Hsinchu City, Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Fan Yun (范雲) said yesterday, as she was joined by members of the Taiwan Citizen Front and Economic Democracy Union in urging the officials to resign.
Taiwan Citizen Front member Hsu Kuang-tse (許冠澤) told a news briefing at the legislature in Taipei that then-NTHU vice president Wu Cheng-wen (吳誠文) in 2016 attended the opening event of the Cross-Strait Tsinghua Research Institute (清華海峽研究院).
NTHU president Hocheng Hong (賀陳弘) and former NTHU president Chen Lih-juann (陳力俊) in 2019 met with representatives of China’s Tsinghua University, which had been involved in establishing the institute, Hsu said, showing reporters pictures of and other documents on the meetings.
“NTHU is deceiving the public by denying any knowledge and trying to conceal their collaboration with the Chinese side,” Hsu said.
While NTHU is a key incubator of high-tech talent for the Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學園區), its top officials are involved in the nation’s brain drain to China, he said.
Fan said that NTHU officials had been lying about their involvement since the affair was brought to light in a report by the Liberty Times (the Taipei Times’ sister newspaper) on Monday.
“They sent text messages to students and staff to shift the responsibility to NTHU’s alumni association,” which assisted in setting up the institute, she said.
The report revealed that the institute was founded in Xiamen, China, in 2015 by NTHU’s alumni association-affiliated Tzu-Chiang Foundation of Science and Technology, Beijing-based Tsinghua University and the Xiamen City Government.
The institute’s purpose was allegedly to conduct research, develop and invest in technologies, as well as to recruit Taiwanese high-tech talent.
The involved NTHU officials might have contravened the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area (臺灣地區與大陸地區人民關係條例) and compromised Taiwan’s national security, members of the legislative Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee said at a committee meeting.
The Ministry of Education on Monday ordered the institute to shut immediately and send its Chinese staff home.
NTHU on Tuesday issued a statement denying its involvement in the institute’s establishment.
The university said that it had no knowledge of the institute’s activities, as it was founded by the alumni group.
The statement quoted alumni group members as saying that they had no cooperation agreement or any other contact with the institute, and were not aware of its operations.
Economic Democracy Union researcher Chiang Min-yen (江旻諺) told yesterday’s news briefing at the legislature that this was likely a cover-up.
There is evidence that the university and the alumni group had been collaborating with the Chinese side for several years, Chiang said.
The institute had a political agenda in line with China’s attempts to subordinate Taiwan, Chiang said.
The cooperation might have led to cross-strait exchange programs headed by top NTHU officials, who had taken student groups to China, where they might have met with officials of Beijing’s Taiwan Affairs Office, Chiang said.
A Taipei hospital and travel agencies have been implicated in an international prostitution investigation, allegedly bringing Chinese women to Taiwan to work in the illegal sex trade, prosecutors said on Thursday. Evidence indicated that top executives at Chung Shan Hospital have taken advantage of a “medical tourism” program, under which foreigners obtain medical visas to enter Taiwan, the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office said. Evidence shows that from 2016 to 2019, hospital executives issued documents to help facilitate the entry of more than 10,000 Chinese, purportedly for medical treatment, health exams, cosmetic surgery or other procedures at hospitals and medical institutions in Taiwan,
BRIEF WINDOW: As overseas Taiwanese are to begin returning for the Lunar New Year, the ban is to be reimposed in December to keep hotel space free An entry ban on migrant workers is to be temporarily lifted this month, but reimposed for two months from Dec. 14, the Ministry of Labor said. The reintroduction of the ban is intended to free quarantine hotel space to accommodate large numbers of overseas Taiwanese who are expected to begin returning for next year’s Lunar New Year holidays later in December. “At the latest, migrant workers will be granted entry to Taiwan in mid or late November,” Minister of Labor Hsu Ming-chun (許銘春) said at a legislative hearing. However, as Taiwan is likely to see an influx of nationals returning home for
The Taipei High Administrative Court on Thursday ruled against National Taiwan University (NTU) professor emeritus Ho De-fen (賀德芬) after she filed an appeal against the Ministry of Education over the doctorate President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) earned from the London School of Economics and Political Science. The court said that Ho does not have the legal right to ask the ministry to declassify related documents to enable her to verify the authenticity of Tsai’s doctoral certificate. The ministry had provided Ho with Tsai’s resume and academic credentials during a court hearing on June 3, which met Ho’s demand, the court said. In conjunction with
Seventy-two years ago, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) seized control of China after a bloody struggle. The defeated Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) government fled to Taiwan. Since then, China has arisen as a superpower rivaling the US, while Taiwan has blossomed into a self-governing democracy and high-tech powerhouse with Washington’s backing. Now, after decades of stalemate, there is a renewed risk of conflict. While it is impossible to know how this long rivalry will play out, in some respects the battle for Taiwan is already under way. As Reuters reported in December last year, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is waging so-called “gray