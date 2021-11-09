Yoshitomo Nara headed to Tainan

Staff writer, with CNA





Japanese artist Yoshitomo Nara is to present a solo exhibition in Tainan, where his painting Slight Fever would be shown outside Japan for the first time, event organizers said.

The city is the third stop of the exhibition’s tour in Taiwan, which began in March in Taipei and then moved to Kaohsiung, where it remained from July to last month.

The highlight of the Tainan stop, Slight Fever, has only been shown in Tokyo as part of a group exhibition at the Yutaka Kikutake Gallery earlier this year, the General Association of Chinese Culture, one of the organizers of Nara’s exhibitions in Taiwan, said in a statement.

Japanese artist Yoshitomo Nara paints a child’s face on a wall in a film still of a documentary featuring the artist. Photo: CNA

It is a continuation of Nara’s line of portraits of children, some of whom have been described as “big-headed girls,” but the artist was quoted in the statement as saying that the girl in this painting is slightly more mature than the children he drew in the past.

“I’m not sure why, but I feel as though she is saying goodbye to her childhood and entering her teenage years,” Nara said.

The Tainan stop would showcase 53 works Nara showed in Taipei, including Miss Moonlight and Hazy Humid Day, which the artist created specifically for Taiwan.

It would also include works displayed in Kaohsiung, such as a photography series titled Traveling Yamako, two of his 2019 works titled Yamako Sister/older and Yamako Sister/younger, and sketches he completed during his first 14-day quarantine in Taipei earlier this year, the statement said.

Nara returned to Taiwan late last month to prepare the Tainan show, his third time in Taiwan this year and third stay in the mandatory quarantine.

The Tainan exhibition would be held at the Tainan Art Museum’s Building 1, which Nara chose after he saw photographs of the former police precinct built in 1931 during the Japanese colonial period, the association said.

The show, which runs from Tuesday next week to Feb. 13 next year, is free, but visitors must first make an appointment online.