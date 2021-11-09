Japanese artist Yoshitomo Nara is to present a solo exhibition in Tainan, where his painting Slight Fever would be shown outside Japan for the first time, event organizers said.
The city is the third stop of the exhibition’s tour in Taiwan, which began in March in Taipei and then moved to Kaohsiung, where it remained from July to last month.
The highlight of the Tainan stop, Slight Fever, has only been shown in Tokyo as part of a group exhibition at the Yutaka Kikutake Gallery earlier this year, the General Association of Chinese Culture, one of the organizers of Nara’s exhibitions in Taiwan, said in a statement.
Photo: CNA
It is a continuation of Nara’s line of portraits of children, some of whom have been described as “big-headed girls,” but the artist was quoted in the statement as saying that the girl in this painting is slightly more mature than the children he drew in the past.
“I’m not sure why, but I feel as though she is saying goodbye to her childhood and entering her teenage years,” Nara said.
The Tainan stop would showcase 53 works Nara showed in Taipei, including Miss Moonlight and Hazy Humid Day, which the artist created specifically for Taiwan.
It would also include works displayed in Kaohsiung, such as a photography series titled Traveling Yamako, two of his 2019 works titled Yamako Sister/older and Yamako Sister/younger, and sketches he completed during his first 14-day quarantine in Taipei earlier this year, the statement said.
Nara returned to Taiwan late last month to prepare the Tainan show, his third time in Taiwan this year and third stay in the mandatory quarantine.
The Tainan exhibition would be held at the Tainan Art Museum’s Building 1, which Nara chose after he saw photographs of the former police precinct built in 1931 during the Japanese colonial period, the association said.
The show, which runs from Tuesday next week to Feb. 13 next year, is free, but visitors must first make an appointment online.
A Taipei hospital and travel agencies have been implicated in an international prostitution investigation, allegedly bringing Chinese women to Taiwan to work in the illegal sex trade, prosecutors said on Thursday. Evidence indicated that top executives at Chung Shan Hospital have taken advantage of a “medical tourism” program, under which foreigners obtain medical visas to enter Taiwan, the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office said. Evidence shows that from 2016 to 2019, hospital executives issued documents to help facilitate the entry of more than 10,000 Chinese, purportedly for medical treatment, health exams, cosmetic surgery or other procedures at hospitals and medical institutions in Taiwan,
BRIEF WINDOW: As overseas Taiwanese are to begin returning for the Lunar New Year, the ban is to be reimposed in December to keep hotel space free An entry ban on migrant workers is to be temporarily lifted this month, but reimposed for two months from Dec. 14, the Ministry of Labor said. The reintroduction of the ban is intended to free quarantine hotel space to accommodate large numbers of overseas Taiwanese who are expected to begin returning for next year’s Lunar New Year holidays later in December. “At the latest, migrant workers will be granted entry to Taiwan in mid or late November,” Minister of Labor Hsu Ming-chun (許銘春) said at a legislative hearing. However, as Taiwan is likely to see an influx of nationals returning home for
People searching for clips on the adult video platform Pornhub using keyword such as “classroom,” “graduate student” and “real person” might end up with calculus lessons provided by Taiwanese mathematics teacher Chang Hsu (張旭). Chang has attracted 1.9 million views and nearly 7,000 subscribers to his channel since its launch last year, bringing him international attention and interview requests from the adult Web site. “I knew this day would come,” the 34-year-old told the Central News Agency. “People get intrigued if you do special things in special places.” In his roughly 230 videos, Chang can be seen fully clothed in his trademark gray
COMPASSIONATE LEAVE: The global virus situation must be considered before easing hospital visitation rules for overseas arrivals, the CDC deputy head said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported four imported cases of COVID-19, including one person who received four vaccine doses, but no locally transmitted infections or deaths. The four imported cases were three men and a woman in their 40s and 60s who arrived from Indonesia, Thailand and the US, said Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), the CECC’s spokesman. Three of the four were vaccine breakthrough infections, added CDC Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division. One of the vaccine breakthrough infections was a woman returning from the US who had