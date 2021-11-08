Due to a lack of public consensus, the Tainan City Government has temporarily suspended plans to restore a statue of Republic of China (ROC) founder Sun Yat-sen (孫逸仙) that had been toppled in a local park.
The statue in the city’s Tang Te-chang Memorial Park was toppled by demonstrators protesting authoritarian symbols in February 2014.
The city had planned to restore the statue in the park on Friday, but the decision was met with criticism from advocates of Taiwanese independence.
Photo: Tsai Wen-chu, Taipei Times
National Cheng Kung University Taiwanese literature professor Chiung Wi-vun (蔣為文) on Wednesday last week questioned whether Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) had become a member of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT), saying that Tainan residents should gather at the park on Friday to protest.
DPP Tainan City Councilor Lee Chi-wei (李啟維) said that there is a global trend to move away from erecting statues and busts of people.
The Transitional Justice Commission has also asked local governments to remove statues that are symbols of the KMT authoritarian regime, he said, adding that Tainan has not only not removed them, but is considering restoring such a statue, one that is not even related to the park’s name.
KMT Tainan City Councilor Hsieh Lung-chieh (謝龍介) praised the city government’s decision, saying that Sun is not a controversial figure in Taiwan.
“This mayor is different from others and deserves to be praised,” Hsieh said of Huang.
On Friday, Huang said that while the city government must do something with the statue, it has decided to delay restoring the statue until it sees what the public thinks about it.
BRIEF WINDOW: As overseas Taiwanese are to begin returning for the Lunar New Year, the ban is to be reimposed in December to keep hotel space free An entry ban on migrant workers is to be temporarily lifted this month, but reimposed for two months from Dec. 14, the Ministry of Labor said. The reintroduction of the ban is intended to free quarantine hotel space to accommodate large numbers of overseas Taiwanese who are expected to begin returning for next year’s Lunar New Year holidays later in December. “At the latest, migrant workers will be granted entry to Taiwan in mid or late November,” Minister of Labor Hsu Ming-chun (許銘春) said at a legislative hearing. However, as Taiwan is likely to see an influx of nationals returning home for
A Taipei hospital and travel agencies have been implicated in an international prostitution investigation, allegedly bringing Chinese women to Taiwan to work in the illegal sex trade, prosecutors said on Thursday. Evidence indicated that top executives at Chung Shan Hospital have taken advantage of a “medical tourism” program, under which foreigners obtain medical visas to enter Taiwan, the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office said. Evidence shows that from 2016 to 2019, hospital executives issued documents to help facilitate the entry of more than 10,000 Chinese, purportedly for medical treatment, health exams, cosmetic surgery or other procedures at hospitals and medical institutions in Taiwan,
People searching for clips on the adult video platform Pornhub using keyword such as “classroom,” “graduate student” and “real person” might end up with calculus lessons provided by Taiwanese mathematics teacher Chang Hsu (張旭). Chang has attracted 1.9 million views and nearly 7,000 subscribers to his channel since its launch last year, bringing him international attention and interview requests from the adult Web site. “I knew this day would come,” the 34-year-old told the Central News Agency. “People get intrigued if you do special things in special places.” In his roughly 230 videos, Chang can be seen fully clothed in his trademark gray
COMPASSIONATE LEAVE: The global virus situation must be considered before easing hospital visitation rules for overseas arrivals, the CDC deputy head said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported four imported cases of COVID-19, including one person who received four vaccine doses, but no locally transmitted infections or deaths. The four imported cases were three men and a woman in their 40s and 60s who arrived from Indonesia, Thailand and the US, said Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), the CECC’s spokesman. Three of the four were vaccine breakthrough infections, added CDC Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division. One of the vaccine breakthrough infections was a woman returning from the US who had