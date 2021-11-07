The government should draw up clearer labeling requirements for sugar substitutes, the Consumers’ Foundation said on Tuesday, after it found that 23 of 25 soft drinks and candied fruit products it tested contained the additives.
The foundation in July selected for testing 10 soft drinks that were advertised as containing no sugar or reduced sugar, and 15 candied fruit products, the foundation said in a statement.
The products were sourced from e-commerce sites and stores in Taipei and New Taipei City, it said.
The tests showed that 23 of the 25 products contained at least one type of sugar substitute, the foundation said, adding that artificial sweetener levels in all of the tested products were within the legal limits.
However, a candied fruit product by the Thai brand Mag Mag was found to contain the artificial sweetener neotame, which was not listed as an ingredient, it said.
The Act Governing Food Safety and Sanitation (食品安全衛生管理法) stipulates that the government can require producers to make changes to the labeling of their products, with fines of NT$30,000 to NT$3 million (US$1,076 to US$107,596) for firms that fail to comply.
The foundation also tested the candied fruit products for sulfur dioxide, it said, adding that five of the products contained the preservative, all of which were at legally acceptable levels.
The foundation said that the regular consumption of sweet products with reduced or no sugar might increase people’s taste for sweets and lead to an overall higher consumption of sugar.
Products containing artificial sweeteners should be required to indicate the additives clearly on the label, instead of just in the list of ingredients, the foundation said.
In related news, a study by the Kaohsiung-based Consumer Protection Association of Taiwan found that seven of 50 tested beef and lamb products contained pork, without indicating that on their labels.
Six of the seven mislabeled products were purchased directly from local online sellers, the association said.
The seventh mislabeled product was found at a lamb hot pot restaurant in Tainan, it added.
The study, conducted by testing service provider SGS, tested 25 lamb or beef meatballs or slices bought online, and 25 similar products bought at hot pot restaurants, malls, supermarkets or specialized meat stores in Tainan, Kaohsiung and Pingtung County, the association said.
The government should investigate the sources of the mislabeled meat products, it said.
Businesses should label their products properly, and remove or change the labels of lamb or beef products that contain pork without clear labeling, the association added.
