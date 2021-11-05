Former world No. 1 tennis doubles player Peng Shuai (彭帥), one of China’s biggest sporting stars who has won titles alongside Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei (謝淑薇), has publicly accused a former Chinese vice premier of forcing her into sex several years ago in a social media post that was later deleted.
According to a screenshot of her verified Sina Weibo account late on Tuesday, Peng said that Zhang Gaoli (張高麗), who was a member of the Chinese Communist Party’s Politburo Standing Committee — the country’s top decisionmaking body — coerced her into sex and they later had an on-off consensual relationship.
The post was deleted about 30 minutes after it was published, although searches for Peng’s name on China’s tightly controlled Internet surged after the posting, and screenshots were shared among private WeChat groups and over iMessage.
Photo: AFP
The Internet in China is heavily censored and the private lives of top leaders are an especially sensitive subject.
Peng, who said in the post that she could provide no evidence to back her allegations, did not respond to a request for comment sent to her account. Sports marketing agency APG, which says on its Web site that it represents her, also did not respond to a request for comment.
The Chinese State Council Information Office did not immediately respond to requests for comment, including for comment from Zhang.
When asked at a regular daily briefing about the post, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Wang Wenbin (汪文斌) said he was not aware of the issue and that “this is not a question related to foreign affairs.”
Weibo and Tencent, which operates WeChat, did not respond to requests for comment.
Sexual harassment and assault were for years rarely broached in public in China until a #MeToo movement began in 2018, when a Beijing college student publicly accused her professor of sexual harassment. That spread to non-governmental organizations, media and other industries.
A Sina Weibo timescale function showed that a hashtag of Peng’s name, which had few to no mentions prior to Tuesday, has racked up more than 20 million views since her post. Discussions of the hashtag surged around the time of Peng’s post, but later plummeted as posts on the topic were deleted.
By early Wednesday, searches for Peng’s name on Weibo yielded no results and discussions of the topic were blocked. Users of WeChat and QQ, another chat app, were blocked from sending the screenshots to each other.
While Peng’s Sina Weibo account remained available, with earlier posts visible, the comment and repost functions were disabled.
Zhang, 75, was a vice premier from 2013 to 2018 and had also been party secretary of Shandong Province. He served on the Politburo Standing Committee from 2012 to 2017.
Peng was the world No.1 doubles player in 2014, the first Chinese player to achieve a top ranking, after she and Hsieh, also No. 1 at the time, won the women’s doubles titles at Wimbledon in 2013 and the French Open in 2014.
Additional reporting by staff writer
People searching for clips on the adult video platform Pornhub using keyword such as “classroom,” “graduate student” and “real person” might end up with calculus lessons provided by Taiwanese mathematics teacher Chang Hsu (張旭). Chang has attracted 1.9 million views and nearly 7,000 subscribers to his channel since its launch last year, bringing him international attention and interview requests from the adult Web site. “I knew this day would come,” the 34-year-old told the Central News Agency. “People get intrigued if you do special things in special places.” In his roughly 230 videos, Chang can be seen fully clothed in his trademark gray
G20 nations “will pay a price” for backing Taiwan’s bid to participate in the UN, Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) said on Friday. Wang’s comments came three days after US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken urged UN member states to support Taiwan’s “robust, meaningful participation throughout the UN system” at a news conference in Washington on Tuesday. In a statement issued hours before Wang was to join a G20 leaders’ summit in Rome, he said that the US and its allies “could not stop the ‘one China’ principle 50 years ago, it is even more impossible in today’s world
MORE BREAKTHROUGHS: Six of yesterday’s imported cases were fully vaccinated, as one ‘Delta-plus’ case was found, while options expand in the 13th round of vaccinations The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported seven imported COVID-19 cases, and announced that people aged 50 or older will be eligible to choose the AstraZeneca or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines when booking an appointment in the 13th round of vaccinations. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC spokesman, said no new local infections or deaths were reported. The seven imported cases are three males and four females, aged between 10 and 40, who arrived from Indonesia, Malaysia, Spain, Vietnam, the UK and the US, between Sept. 3 and Thursday, he said. CDC Deputy Director-General Philip
COMPASSIONATE LEAVE: The global virus situation must be considered before easing hospital visitation rules for overseas arrivals, the CDC deputy head said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported four imported cases of COVID-19, including one person who received four vaccine doses, but no locally transmitted infections or deaths. The four imported cases were three men and a woman in their 40s and 60s who arrived from Indonesia, Thailand and the US, said Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), the CECC’s spokesman. Three of the four were vaccine breakthrough infections, added CDC Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division. One of the vaccine breakthrough infections was a woman returning from the US who had