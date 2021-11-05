Chinese ex-official forced tennis star into sex: Peng

Reuters, BEIJING





Former world No. 1 tennis doubles player Peng Shuai (彭帥), one of China’s biggest sporting stars who has won titles alongside Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei (謝淑薇), has publicly accused a former Chinese vice premier of forcing her into sex several years ago in a social media post that was later deleted.

According to a screenshot of her verified Sina Weibo account late on Tuesday, Peng said that Zhang Gaoli (張高麗), who was a member of the Chinese Communist Party’s Politburo Standing Committee — the country’s top decisionmaking body — coerced her into sex and they later had an on-off consensual relationship.

The post was deleted about 30 minutes after it was published, although searches for Peng’s name on China’s tightly controlled Internet surged after the posting, and screenshots were shared among private WeChat groups and over iMessage.

China’s Peng Shuai lifts her racket after beating Venus Williams of the US in their women’s singles match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing on Oct. 3, 2016. Photo: AFP

The Internet in China is heavily censored and the private lives of top leaders are an especially sensitive subject.

Peng, who said in the post that she could provide no evidence to back her allegations, did not respond to a request for comment sent to her account. Sports marketing agency APG, which says on its Web site that it represents her, also did not respond to a request for comment.

The Chinese State Council Information Office did not immediately respond to requests for comment, including for comment from Zhang.

When asked at a regular daily briefing about the post, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Wang Wenbin (汪文斌) said he was not aware of the issue and that “this is not a question related to foreign affairs.”

Weibo and Tencent, which operates WeChat, did not respond to requests for comment.

Sexual harassment and assault were for years rarely broached in public in China until a #MeToo movement began in 2018, when a Beijing college student publicly accused her professor of sexual harassment. That spread to non-governmental organizations, media and other industries.

A Sina Weibo timescale function showed that a hashtag of Peng’s name, which had few to no mentions prior to Tuesday, has racked up more than 20 million views since her post. Discussions of the hashtag surged around the time of Peng’s post, but later plummeted as posts on the topic were deleted.

By early Wednesday, searches for Peng’s name on Weibo yielded no results and discussions of the topic were blocked. Users of WeChat and QQ, another chat app, were blocked from sending the screenshots to each other.

While Peng’s Sina Weibo account remained available, with earlier posts visible, the comment and repost functions were disabled.

Zhang, 75, was a vice premier from 2013 to 2018 and had also been party secretary of Shandong Province. He served on the Politburo Standing Committee from 2012 to 2017.

Peng was the world No.1 doubles player in 2014, the first Chinese player to achieve a top ranking, after she and Hsieh, also No. 1 at the time, won the women’s doubles titles at Wimbledon in 2013 and the French Open in 2014.

Additional reporting by staff writer