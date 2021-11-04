Taiwan’s exclusion from the UN climate change summit is a “major loss” for the world, Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) Deputy Minister Shen Chih-hsiu (沈志修) told a news conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday.
The 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26), hosted by the UK in partnership with Italy, commenced on Sunday in Glasgow, Scotland, and is to end on Friday next week. Taiwan has been excluded from the summit, because it is not a UN member.
To showcase the nation’s actions to address the climate crisis, the government has organized a delegation, led by Shen, to stage activities outside the summit, with the main event being the “Taiwan Day” on Sunday.
Photo: Lu Yi-hsuan, Taipei Times
Yesterday was the first time the government held a news briefing before sending a delegation to COP side events, Shen said.
The delegation would comprise more than 30 government officials, with Shen and most other members leaving for Glasgow today, he said.
Due to political factors, Taiwan can only participate in side events as a non-governmental organization (NGO), Shen said in response to media queries.
Taiwan’s exclusion from the summit is a “catastrophe” and a “major loss” for the world, he said, calling on the global community to respond to Taiwan’s bid for meaningful participation in international affairs.
President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Earth Day on April 22 announced the government’s goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, while Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) on Aug. 30 instructed the EPA to include the goal in a draft climate change response act, Shen said.
The government is working to phase out nuclear power generation facilities, boost the contribution of electricity generated from green and gas-fired sources, and cut the ratio of coal-fired power, he added.
About a dozen Taiwanese businesses, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Delta Electronics and Acer, have demonstrated their resolve to promote energy transition in their supply chains by endorsing the goal of RE100, he added.
Officials from the foreign affairs ministry, the Ministry of Economic Affairs and the Financial Supervisory Commission are joining the delegation, Shen said.
The economics ministry would also share its climate action endeavors in Glasgow, as it is promoting green energy and low-carbon technologies, with the goal of developing hydrogen power and carbon capture and storage technology in the long run, Bureau of Energy Planning Division Director Chuang Ming-chih (莊銘池) said.
Tsai would give the opening remarks at the Taiwan Day event via video, while Representative to the UK Kelly Hsieh (謝武樵) and Glasgow City Councilor Philip Braat would deliver on-site speeches, an agenda provided by the foreign ministry showed.
The event would include a Taiwan-UK forum on climate action exchanges, it showed.
The forum would be attended by Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Hung Sun-han (洪申翰), Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Hung Mong-kai (洪孟楷), Member of the British Parliament for Glasgow South Stewart McDonald and Member of the Scottish Parliament Paul O’Kane, the agenda showed.
