Taoyuan Metro to hold disaster drills at two stations

ROUTINE EXERCISES: The drills had been planned previously and are not in response to an attack on a train in Tokyo, Taoyuan Metro Corp said yesterday

By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA





Taoyuan Metro Corp is on Saturday next week to hold disaster response drills for its staff at the Sanchong and New Taipei Industrial Park stations, it said yesterday.

The company said it has always emphasized safety since the Taoyuan International Airport MRT Line began service in 2017 and has conducted nine drills in cooperation with the Taoyuan City Police Department’s Metro Police Division.

The drills have focused on scenarios involving disaster response, criminal attacks, hostage rescue and explosives, the company added.

Taoyuan Metro Corp staff take part in a disaster prevention drill in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of Taoyuan Metro Corp

The company said it also conducts routine monthly drills for its staff regarding the handling of dangerous items or incidents.

It said the drill for Saturday next week had been scheduled previously, and is not a response to a knife and arson attack on a train in Tokyo that left 17 people injured.

The company said it would step up efforts to inform passengers of emergency contact buttons by the doors and called on people not to hesitate to use them should an incident occur.

Passengers should also learn how to defend themselves using umbrellas, bags or fire extinguishers in the carriages, it said.

The division told reporters that it has deployed one or two officers at larger stations, such as Taipei Main Station, the New Taipei Industrial Park Station, the Chang Gung Memorial Hospital Station and the Taoyuan Taiwan High Speed Rail Station.

Other officers also ride on trains or patrol the stations along the Taoyuan airport MRT line, the division said.

All officers on duty are armed with pistols and with Tasers, and they train with both weapons regularly, it said.

The division said that its training and security arrangements would go a long way toward ensuring safety at the stations and on trains along the MRT line.