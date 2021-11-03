Kinmen County hostel owner Chung Jen-chieh (鐘仁杰) wants to transform his establishment into a hub for cultural exchange and creativity for Aborigines and those from other cultures.
The hostel, named Kivala, which means “to visit and chat” in the Paiwan language, sits on the crest of a slope, which Chung said holds great symbolic value for him as a descendant of Paiwan and Amis people, as Paiwan often refer to themselves as “Kacalisian,” or people who truly live on the slopes.
The 27-year-old said he hopes to invite Aboriginal artists, weavers and poets to stay at the hostel or become artists-in-residence to represent the Aboriginal culture and boost interactions between Aboriginal and Han people.
Photo: CNA
One of the first steps Chung has taken to foster cultural exchange has been to set up a weaving machine at the hostel and encourage his guests to contribute to a piece of tapestry.
The distinct style of each weaver would survive and leave each individual’s footprint in history, Chung said, adding that the creation of the tapestry would also help the hostel create its own history.
“People are different, but we also live with each other, just as a bolt of cloth can be made from weaves of different colors,” he said.
Chung is originally from Kaohsiung and has studied architecture at National Quemoy University in Kinmen.
Talking about his decision to stay and open a business in Kinmen, Chung said he felt that he had matured greatly while studying at the university, as the island’s culture and living habits differ greatly from those of his hometown.
“I felt a great accomplishment and it was not an uncomfortable experience. I feel that I have truly taken root here in Kinmen and I could never leave,” Chung said.
Using the cross-stitch weave passed down from his Paiwan ancestry, Chung created a map of Kinmen and hanged it on a wall at the hostel’s lobby to facilitate visitors’ travels on the island.
He also avoids using modern store signs, instead making his own signs using the cross-stitch weaving method.
