December’s referendums are a vote on livelihood issues, not a squabble between political parties, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫) said yesterday.
The KMT-endorsed propositions are to ban imports of pork containing the leanness-enhancing additive ractopamine and to hold referendums alongside national elections, Chu said at a lecture hosted by the KMT-affiliated Institute of Revolutionary Practice in Yunlin.
The KMT believes the propositions will protect public health and ensure that the rights of all Taiwanese are respected, he said.
The other two referendums on relocating a natural gas terminal to protect algal reefs off Taoyuan’s Guanyin District (觀音) and activating the Fourth Nuclear Power Plant in New Taipei’s Gongliao District (貢寮) originated outside the party, he said.
The party respects the right of civic groups to be heard and would help them promote their causes, Chu said.
When asked about comments he made in his time as New Taipei City mayor that nuclear power is not viable, as Taiwan does not have the capability to dispose of nuclear waste, Chu said that the central government should not punt the issue of nuclear safety to local governments.
The referendum system is meant to empower the people, and the proposals were mostly initiated by private citizens and civic groups, Chu said, adding that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is “blindly opposing the propositions out of political self-interest.”
Separately, the KMT fired back at Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌), who accused Chu of flip-flopping on nuclear power.
Chu’s position has always been to promote nuclear safety without jeopardizing Taiwan’s power supply, KMT Culture and Communications Committee director-general Ling Tao (凌濤) said in response to Su’s comments at a legislative session earlier yesterday.
“Su’s comments are a malicious distortion of Chu’s position, which has been consistent throughout the years,” Ling said.
The DPP should accept responsibility for power outages on May 13 and 17, and July 27, he said, adding that the outages tested the confidence of Taiwanese enterprises and inconvenienced the public.
The government’s dependence on coal-fired power plants has harmed public health and taken the nation further from the international effort to fight climate change, he said.
“The government did not improve the economy, livelihoods or environmental sustainability — failures for which any politician except Su would have resigned,” Ling said. “The public knows how little credibility Su has to cast aspersions.”
Additional reporting by Shih Hsiao-kuang
Days after it was banned in China, a Mandarin ballad satirizing nationalistic Chinese Internet users is trending at No. 1 on YouTube in Taiwan and Hong Kong. Fragile (玻璃心), by Taiwan-based Malaysian rapper Namewee (黃明志) and Australian singer Kimberley Chen (陳芳語), offers a tongue-in-cheek apology to “little pink” Internet users, a disparaging term that describes patriotic “keyboard warriors” from China. After racking up more than 9 million views on YouTube, the song reached No. 3 on the site in Malaysia on Thursday, according to Kworb, a Web site that analyzes music data from around the world. It is also the only Chinese-language
NO CHANGE: US officials indicated that the ‘one China’ policy remains in place, while the NATO chief avoided discussing Biden’s comment in an effort to ease tensions US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Friday that the Pentagon would continue to support Taiwan’s military, but he declined to say if US troops would defend the island against China, after US President Joe Biden said there was a US “commitment” to do so. “As we’ve done over multiple administrations, we will continue to help Taiwan with the sorts of capabilities that it needs to defend itself,” Austin said at NATO headquarters. “So we’ll stay focused on those things, and I won’t engage in any hypotheticals with respect to Taiwan,” he told reporters. Biden on Thursday sparked a new firestorm
The military yesterday unveiled a locally made powered exoskeleton suit, a mechanized wearable system designed to be used in wartime or during post-disaster rescue and relief missions. The 10kg lower-body exoskeleton, which is designed to boost the strength and endurance of its users, can move at 6kph, said Jen Kuo-kuang (任國光), the project manager and a member of the military’s top research body, the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology. The exoskeleton delivers the right torque at the right time to assist knee flexion and extension to reduce the energy needed to cross terrain, squat, or kneel for its wearers, and
The nationwide level 2 COVID-19 alert, which is set to expire on Monday next week, is to be extended, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday. Chen, who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), told reporters before heading to a meeting at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei that the COVID-19 alert level “will not be lowered on November 2,” but he did not say how long the extension would be. Taiwan has been under level 2 alert, the third-highest on the nation’s four-tier scale, since July 27. The CECC yesterday reported eight new COVID-19 infections — six imported