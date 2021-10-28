NCC to set guidelines for investment in media companies from political groups

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





General guidelines are to be established for how commissioners should handle investments inadvertently received by broadcast media from the government, the military and political parties, the National Communications Commission (NCC) said yesterday, after administrative courts have repeatedly struck down its rulings.

The statement came at a weekly commissioners’ meeting, at which the NCC announced the approval of license renewal applications from Videoland TV’s drama and Max-TV channels on the condition that in three years, they dispose of money invested in them by a government pension fund and a labor insurance fund.

The two funds have invested in the China Life Insurance Co, which is one of Videoland’s shareholders, commission officials said.

Even the investment is indirect, the network is complicit in breaches of Article 5 of the Satellite Broadcasting Act (衛星廣播電視法), which prohibits the government, the military and political parties from directly or indirectly investing in broadcast media, they said.

Media regulations punish outlets for receiving the funds, but do not hold investors accountable, even though they should not have invested in broadcast media in the first place, NCC Vice Chairman and spokesman Wong Po-tsung (翁柏宗) said.

The commission, which has pointed out an increasing number of legal disputes resulting from the regulation, last year proposed ways to fix it in a Communications Policy White Paper, Wong said.

“In the past, we have also tried to amend the regulations, but all attempts failed, as lawmakers could not come to a consensus,” he said.

Before licenses for its Japan-themed, general and sports channels were renewed last year, the network was also instructed to dispose of money invested by the government in three years, the commission said.

The network appealed the ruling at the Higher Administrative Court, which struck it down.

Videoland is not the only television network that has been punished for breaching the act, Wong said, adding that the courts almost always rule in favor of the networks.