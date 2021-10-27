A Taiwanese ultramarathoner turned heads on Saturday when he decided in the middle of a 4,989km road race in New York City to exchange his running shoes for a pair of sandals, bringing unexpected attention to the Taiwanese manufacturers of the unassuming flip-flops.
Out of a field of seven ultramarathoners, Lo Wei-ming (羅維銘) crossed the finish line of the 25th Annual Sri Chinmoy Self-Transcendence 3,100 Mile Race in second place — wearing sandals.
Lo, the first Asian to complete the grueling challenge, finished with a time of 48 days, 11 hours, 52 minutes and 1 second, but it was his footwear that might have left the most lasting impression on other distance runners.
The sandals were made by B&M Caiman with materials sourced from Formosa Plastics Corp.
B&M Caiman’s line of Oyster-Tech Antimicrobial Y Sandals are made of ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA), a Formosa Plastics executive, who asked not to be named, said on Monday.
EVA tends to be softer than rubber, has good elasticity, absorbs shocks well and forms a lighter, more comfortable shoe that hugs the foot better than footwear with rubber soles, the executive said.
Those qualities led Lo to make the switch mid-race.
The long-distance runner said that running shoes provide good protection, but using them for long periods can lead to swollen or blistered feet.
However, the sandals gave him the comfort and support he needed, Lo added.
An antibacterial powder made from recycled oyster shells is added during the manufacturing process and gives the sandals an antibacterial property.
However, the executive said the process is “tricky.”
If the amount added is not exactly right, the powder, which primarily consists of calcium carbonate, can render the EVA material too hard, neutralizing its strengths.
