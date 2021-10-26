Taiwanese officials and experts are to speak on how the country developed its electric vehicle (EV) supply chain at the Indo-Pacific Business Forum (IPBF), an annual event organized by the US and India.
The forum, which is in its fourth year, is to take place virtually this year on Thursday and Friday.
It aims to promote trade, investment and economic cooperation between the US and its partners throughout the Indo-Pacific region, the IPBF Web site says.
Taiwanese officials have been invited to speak at an IPBF session titled “Building a Resilient Supply Chain to Power Electric Vehicles for the Future.”
“As one of the world’s leading producers of information and communications technology products, Taiwan has developed a holistic electric vehicle supply chain, including by providing major components and integrated systems to the dynamic electric vehicle industry,” the IPBF’s agenda for the session reads.
The panelists are to share how Taiwan has worked with like-minded partners to build a resilient EV supply chain, and how the country is accelerating research and development in the field, the agenda said.
American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Director Sandra Oudkirk is to open the session with remarks, while AIT Deputy Economic Chief Arati Shroff is to moderate.
Taiwan External Trade Development Council chairman James Huang (黃志芳), Industrial Technology Research Institute vice president James Wang (王漢英) and Joan Shen, managing director of domestic electric vehicle manufacturer Tangeng Advanced Vehicles, are to speak at the session.
The IPBF is to host 25 sessions on topics including sustainable development, healthcare and cybersecurity.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Undersecretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment Jose Fernandez are to deliver keynote remarks.
